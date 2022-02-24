Will the iPhone 14 get a surprising battery life boost?

The iPhone 14 line up will (hopefully) be announced this September, and – believe it or not – we've heard a ton of rumours about Apple's upcoming smartphone. From incredible camera tech to a retro redesign, there's been all manner of leaks – and new reports suggest we're in for a surprising battery upgrade too.

A new report suggests battery life is set to improve dramatically across the iPhone 14 line up, but it won't simply be achieved by shoving a bigger battery into each device. Instead, a new 5G chip could be much less power-hungry. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals available now).

The iPhone 13 Pro Max already lasts a long old time (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by MacRumors, Taiwan’s Economic Daily News claims that, the iPhone 14 could sport a 6nm 5G chip – allowing for a physically smaller chip with lower power consumption. Not only will the smaller space allow for a bigger battery, but it will also be much more efficient – allowing for a double whammy of battery improvements.

And speaking of nm, we've already heard that the A16 chip itself could come in at 4nm. This could be Apple's first 4nm chip, with the A15 using 5nm – fewer processes reduces chip's actual footprint whilst simultaneously offering better efficiency, performance and, yep, battery life – in short, the smaller nm, the better.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: @WaqarKahnHD on Twitter)

So, with all of these smaller and more efficient chips thrown into the mix, we could be looking at the most incredible iPhone battery life ever. Of course, improved battery life can only be a good thing for creatives (there's nothing like having to run for a plug socket to kill your creative flow). And perhaps users of the iPhone 14 Pro Max could end up forgetting what their charger even looks like. (Too far?)

Add this to the list of awesome iPhone 14 rumours we've heard so far, and it seems we're looking at a worthy upgrade to the iPhone 14. But if you want the best iPhone experience available right here and now, check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

