I can’t decide what colour the Discord logo is

Back in 2015, we saw the launch of the chat service, Discord. The platform has become super popular among the gaming and YouTube community ever since. But have you ever looked at the Discord logo and wondered what colour it is? Nope, me neither, but now I can't stop thinking about it.

The logo is apparently meant to look like a games controller and has been named Clyde by Discord (why? Nobody knows.) Clyde sits happily on a blueish-purple background, but I can't decide whether the colour is either blue or purple. Confused by all this colour talk? Make sure you check out our guide to colour theory.

Is it blue or purple? You decide. (Image credit: Discord)

If you're sitting there scratching your head about the mysterious colour too, then I have good news – Discord has confirmed the colour's official name. However, before you get your hopes up, the official colour of the design is...Blurple (isn't that the guy who sells NFTs?). Yep, it has confirmed that it's a colour that doesn't actually exist (thanks, Discord).

The chat service has confirmed that the ambiguous shade is "definitely close to our hearts," and over on the Discord website, it has described 'Blurple' as, "bold and playful". It reminds us of Pantone's colour of the year, Very Peri with its vibrant purple-blue hue (see below), so perhaps 'Blurple' is just a member of the Periwinkle family.

The two colours are very similar (Image credit: Pantone/Discord)

I'm yet to decide whether I can see more of a purple or blue shade in the design, but I have to admit that the logo is pretty cute (just look at those big Blurple eyes). If you're feeling inspired by this design and would like to sink your teeth into some more, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best logos of all time.

