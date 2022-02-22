Why the Hershey's logo is more complex than you think

We love an innovative and iconic logo here at Creative Bloq, especially when the design features an Easter egg. That's why the Hershey's Kisses logo has caught our attention today. The design has us begging the question, how many Kisses are there?

The design (see above) famously features two Hershey's Kisses as well as the 'Hershey's' and 'Kisses' wordmarks. But did you ever notice the third kiss in the logo? Sneakily slotted between the 'K' and the 'I' of 'Kisses' is a third chocolate on its side. If you're hoping to create your very own logo, then make sure you check out our roundup of the very best free logo makers to help you get started.

We can't unsee it now (Image credit: Hershey's )

At first glance, it's hard to spot the chocolate in the design, but if you tilt your head or rotate the packaging, the Kiss is as clear as day. Despite definitely seeing the Kiss shape, we can't but wonder if this is just a coincidence as it's such a subtle design secret. These coincidences can happen – just last week we found out that fans thought there was a hidden meaning in the Wendy's logo, but the burger brand has since revealed it's just a happy accident.

Intentional or not, this is an excellent use of negative space (you can learn how to use it in your own projects with our guide on negative space). It reminds us of the genius use of blank space spotted on the eight of diamonds playing card.

If you're creating your own logo and are hoping to include some innovative designs, then make sure you check out our 15 golden rules of logo design. Or if you'd rather indulge yourself in some more brilliant designs, then you'll love our roundup of the best logos of all time.

