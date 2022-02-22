We can’t stop staring at these hyper-realistic 3D portraits

Creating art is hard work, right? Especially when you're trying to make 3D portraits that are hyper-realistic. It's super difficult trying to nail every detail and blemish in someone's face, but artist Natallia Sudas somehow makes it look incredibly easy.

The artist has created 3D renders of the likes of Anakin Skywalker, Billie Eilish and Angelina Jolie – and we are mesmerised by the results. Using the likes of XGen, ZBrush, Maya and Adobe Substance, Sudas has managed to design unbelievably life-like portraits. You can have a go at creating your own 3D art with some of the best 3D modelling software.

Sudas has been sharing her work on ArtStation, where you can get a good insight into her 3D process. With each finished portrait, the artist also shares a 360 degree view of each design and sometimes even a step-by-step YouTube video about how the character was created (see above for Billie Eilish's design).

This 3D portrait looks real, right? (Image credit: Natallia Sudas)

We're amazed by how much detail goes into each portrait and how each design looks like an actual photograph (we dread to think what our portraits would look like in that much detail). We particularly like Sudas' portrait of Ciri from The Witcher 3, as it's always interesting to see what our favourite video game characters would look like in real life (you can check more out on our roundup of these reimagined video game characters)

If you loved these designs, then you'll love our list of the most inspiring 3D art examples. Or if you'd like to have a go at creating your own 3D art, make sure you check out our Vertex 2022 event, where you can learn all about 3D art, NFTs and so much more.

Want to know more about 3D art? (Image credit: Future)

Read More: