Vertex Week 2022: everything you need to know

Vertex, the ultimate virtual event for the digital art community, returns for a week-long celebration of the CG community on 21 March 2022. The online event sees Creative Bloq partner with 3D World and Imagine FX magazines to bring audiences the best in 2D and 3D design. Over the course of the week, Vertex will bring together some of the most creative minds in the industry to inspire and share their expertise, and offer fantastic networking opportunities.

Vertex Week 2022 will be hosted right here on Creative Bloq, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest information. Throughout the week, our editorial teams will bring you the best content from the event, including talks from a plethora of exciting speakers and amazing workshops.

Vertex 2022: what's on the agenda?

Vertex Week 2022 comes to Creative Bloq on 21 - 25 March (Image credit: Future)

Vertex Week 2022 kicks off on Monday 21 March with a veritable feast for VFX artists. There's a guest appearance from award-winning director and VFX supervisor Hugo Guerra, portfolio tips for catching the eye of film art directors, a class on environment and scene design, and a guide to creating texture assets in Adobe Substance with expert Mike Griggs.

On Tuesday, digital artists can get a glimpse into the future with a look at how Adobe software is transforming digital art, a talk on the best apps for digital art, art director Jama Jurabaev explains how to move from 2D to 3D and anatomy sculpture, and get the lowdown on building an NFT, courtesy of Disney tutor Chris Petrocchi.

Wednesday is dedicated to illustration, with career advice from the industry's best-known artists and art directors leading the day. There's also a talk on creating your own universe across comics, TV, games and film with illustrator Justin Gerrard, and a behind the scenes look at the galaxy's greatest comic 2000 AD. Plus, there's classes on getting more from ArtRage’s new tools, book cover illustration, and how to use Nomad's 3D sculpting software.

Game art is the focus on Thursday, with production studio Saddington Baynes sharing its industry-leading expertise on making sensational imagery, a talk on Procreate’s 3D painting tools and the best iPad apps for concept art. Plus, there are opportunities to level up your character design and environment concepts in our masterclasses.

Last, but by no means least, animation is in the spotlight on Friday. Pixar's Dylan Sisson is our very special guest, and expert advice from an esteemed panel of industry heavyweights; discussing how to begin and develop your design career. There's also a class on mastering Quill to create movies inside VR and a talk on using social media to reach a wider audience with your art.

Vertex Week 2022 is shaping up to be an unmissable event for digital artists everywhere, and there are still even more speakers and workshops to be announced. Make sure to mark 21-25 March 2022 on your calendar and stay tuned for all future updates on Vertex Week 2022.

