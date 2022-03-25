Vertex Week: speedpainting a character design with Jackie Droujko

By published

Warm up your animation character design process with Jackie Droujko's Photoshop speedpainting tutorial.

Speedpainting a character design

Netflix character designer Jackie Droujko lives in Vancouver and her credits include Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures, Warner Brother’s Deathstroke, and several more unannounced projects that you can see very soon.

For Vertex Week 2022 Droujko has two tutorials, this second video workshop covers her process for speedpainting a character design for animation. She goes through the initial research stage before revealing her process in Photoshop.

If you enjoyed this tutorial from Jackie Droujko, then watch her first Vertex Week 2022 video tutorial where she shares her workflow for how to warm up your animation design, before this speedpaint or similar character design project.

Vertex Week schedule

Click to enlarge (Image credit: Future)

If you want more design tips for animation then watch Aaron Blaise's workshop where he explains how to design creatures for animation. The legendary character artist takes us through his thought processes for creating memorable animal heroes.

Read more:

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Art and Design Channel Editor at Creative Bloq. Ian is the former editor of many leading magazines, including digital art focused ImagineFX magazine and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. With over 25 years' experience in both print and online journalism, Ian has worked on many leading video game and digital art brands. With a passion for video games and art, Ian combines his loves to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq. In his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles