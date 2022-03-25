Vertex Week: speedpainting a character design with Jackie Droujko

Speedpainting a character design

Netflix character designer Jackie Droujko lives in Vancouver and her credits include Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures, Warner Brother’s Deathstroke, and several more unannounced projects that you can see very soon.

For Vertex Week 2022 Droujko has two tutorials, this second video workshop covers her process for speedpainting a character design for animation. She goes through the initial research stage before revealing her process in Photoshop.

