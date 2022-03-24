Vertex Week: designing creatures for animation with Aaron Blaise

Design creatures for animation

Especially for Vertex Week 2022, we are excited to share this tutorial on designing creatives for animation from superstar Aaron Blaise. Most known for his work on iconic Disney films such as The Lion King, Brother Bear and Beauty and the Beast (and many others), Blaise is a verified expert in drawing creatures and is here to share his tips with you.

As well as working for Walt Disney for 21 years, Blaise also helped start up animation studio Tradition Studio and runs a content-packed website jammed full of top tutorials and art lessons. So you're in the safe hands of a master animator.

