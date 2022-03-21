Vertex Week: the art of graffiti with Ekundayo

The art of graffiti with Ekundayo

Vertex Week 2022 features graffiti artist Ekundayo, who takes us through his process of creating dynamic graffiti. Ekundayo, meaning 'sorrow before joy', first discovered street art at the age of 11 while in the midst of a difficult and unstable childhood. This childhood now forms the basis of his artistic philosophy.

Known for using his dark past to inspire dreamlike and vibrant artwork, Hawaiian-born Ekundayo mixes fine art and graffiti using a range of materials including goache, ink, acrylics and carving – mimicking the effect of spray paint.

