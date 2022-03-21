Vertex Week: the art of graffiti with Ekundayo

By published

Learn how to create vibrant graffiti with a renowned artist.

The art of graffiti with Ekundayo

Vertex Week 2022 features graffiti artist Ekundayo, who takes us through his process of creating dynamic graffiti. Ekundayo, meaning 'sorrow before joy', first discovered street art at the age of 11 while in the midst of a difficult and unstable childhood. This childhood now forms the basis of his artistic philosophy. 

Known for using his dark past to inspire dreamlike and vibrant artwork, Hawaiian-born Ekundayo mixes fine art and graffiti using a range of materials including goache, ink, acrylics and carving – mimicking the effect of spray paint.

If you liked Ekundayo's tutorial on the art of graffiti, you'll also enjoy the debate by the Painted in Color podcast team, who discuss diversity in sci-fi and fantasy art. Want even more? Try contemporary illustrator Erik Ly's tutorial on digital illustration in Photoshop.

Falling short on resources for your art? Check out our best art supplies buying guide. And if you want to see even more amazing graffiti, our street art roundup has got you covered.

Read more:

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia Coggan is a regular freelance contributor for Creative Bloq, who has also worked on T3 and Top Ten Reviews. With a particular interest in branding and retro design, Georgia writes about everything from logo design to creative technology, enjoys hunting down genuinely good deals and has even used her knowledge as an ex-teacher to create buying guides on products including children's books and bookcases. Tying these design interests together is an obsession with London Underground posters from the last century.

Related articles