Discover how this artist's surreal illustrations explore a dread and wonder at the power of nature
2D art of the week: Rio Krisma's work explores the delicate balance of life and death.
Rio is a self-taught artist whose surreal, Dalí-inspired works explore life and death and the delicate balance of natural forces. He founded Indonesia’s largest dark art community, Penahitam, and has contributed to Magic: The Gathering.
Below he tells us about the thinking behind of some of his stunning character illustrations inspired by games, horror and fantasy.
Hung, Drawn and Quartered
“This piece evokes a sense of both dread and wonder, as it captures the paradox of life itself. The title, though harsh, alludes to the violence of transformation.”
Melancholia
“This piece beautifully contrasts life and death. The tree, seemingly devoid of life, holds within it the deepest secret: the potential for renewal.”
Serpentine Dominion
“Here I wanted to capture the eternal struggle between life’s fragility and nature’s dominant forces. The serpent wrapped around the tree represents the powers that control life.”
The Roots
“This artwork is a meditation on transformation and connection, showing how life and death are not separate, but part of the same organic flow.”
You can see more of Rio's work on his Instagram profile.
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
