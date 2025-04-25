Discover how this artist's surreal illustrations explore a dread and wonder at the power of nature

Features
By published

2D art of the week: Rio Krisma's work explores the delicate balance of life and death.

Rio Krisma; a bird in a twisted tree
(Image credit: Rio Krisma)

Rio is a self-taught artist whose surreal, Dalí-inspired works explore life and death and the delicate balance of natural forces. He founded Indonesia’s largest dark art community, Penahitam, and has contributed to Magic: The Gathering.

Below he tells us about the thinking behind of some of his stunning character illustrations inspired by games, horror and fantasy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

ImagineFX staff
ImagineFX staff
All things ImagineFX

ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.