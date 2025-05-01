Discover this illustrator's stylised cartoon versions of classic paintings
2D art of the week: Hunor Fogarasi.
Hunor Fogarasi is an illustrator based in Targu Mures, Romania, specialising in creatures and characters. The artist has also developed a cartoony, stylised approach to drawing that exaggerates important features, and he has taken on the challenge of adapting classic paintings in his style.
“It looks simple on the surface, but a lot of work and research goes into polishing the final result,” he tells us. We'll look at a few of his pieces below.
If you're inspired and want to upgrade your own art setup, check out our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets.
Cartoon version of a painting
“This is my own stylised interpretation of František Ženíšek’s painting Oldrich and Božena, which was originally made in 1884.”
Hippo Polo
“This one was made for the Character Design Challenge’s Animal Olympics theme of the month.”
Necrobird
“I got the idea to draw this undead, bird-human hybrid while looking at photos of ostrich skeletons.”
Self-Portrait with Death Playing the Fiddle
“Another interpretation of an old master’s work. This time I used the art of the amazing Arnold Böcklin as my jumping off point.”
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
You can see more on Hunor's ArtStation profile.
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.