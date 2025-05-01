Hunor Fogarasi is an illustrator based in Targu Mures, Romania, specialising in creatures and characters. The artist has also developed a cartoony, stylised approach to drawing that exaggerates important features, and he has taken on the challenge of adapting classic paintings in his style.

“It looks simple on the surface, but a lot of work and research goes into polishing the final result,” he tells us. We'll look at a few of his pieces below.

Cartoon version of a painting

(Image credit: Fogarasi Hunor)

“This is my own stylised interpretation of František Ženíšek’s painting Oldrich and Božena, which was originally made in 1884.”

Hippo Polo

(Image credit: Fogarasi Hunor)

“This one was made for the Character Design Challenge’s Animal Olympics theme of the month.”

Necrobird

(Image credit: Fogarasi Hunor)

“I got the idea to draw this undead, bird-human hybrid while looking at photos of ostrich skeletons.”

Self-Portrait with Death Playing the Fiddle

(Image credit: Fogarasi Hunor)

“Another interpretation of an old master’s work. This time I used the art of the amazing Arnold Böcklin as my jumping off point.”

You can see more on Hunor's ArtStation profile.

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).