Vertex Week: the Painted in Colour team discuss diversity in sci-fi and fantasy art

The Painted in Colour team discuss diversity in sci-fi and fantasy art

In this Vertex Week 2022 exclusive episode of the Painted in Color podcast, the team discusses diversity in sci-fi and fantasy art. The panel of artists – Mia Araujo, Lauren Brown, Esther Wu and Eric Wilkerson – debate where the industry is now and how they are working to increase underrepresentation in the illustration, games, and animation sectors.

Painted in Color first aired on YouTube in 2020 and its team has since fostered an inclusive community of artists dedicated to amplifying the voices of underrepresented artists. The team covers everything from discovering your style to time management and achieving a healthy work-life balance.

You'll also enjoy Erik Ly's tutorial where he reveals how to perfect your digital illustration in Photoshop

Did you enjoy the Painted in Color team's discussion? Then take a look at Ekundayo's amazing Vertex Week graffiti portrait painting walkthrough, in which he heads into the Hawaiian jungle to create a unique piece of pop art. You'll also enjoy Erik Ly's tutorial where he reveals how to perfect your digital illustration in Photoshop.

Our Vertex Week contributors are using the latest digital and traditional art tools to create their fantastic works of art. Take a look at our guide to the best drawing tablets if you want to emulate their art. Or, if like Ekundayo, you're a trad painter, take a look at our guide to the best art easels.

Read more: