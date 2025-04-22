You need to explore these mysterious watercolours of ancient mythological creatures

Flintica is a fantasy artist and creature designer on a mission to mystify nature, inspire dreaming, and raise awareness of ecological and social topics. “We are nature and art is what makes us so wonderfully human. Here we learn more about her watercolour series.

Storyteller

(Image credit: Flintica)

“Connected to the big mycelium, the Storyteller witnessed all of Earth’s legends and projects them into your mind with his third eye, so you may be inspired by them.”

What makes us human

(Image credit: Flintica)

Inspired by Stone Age cave paintings, this creature came to existence. Art like this empowers us to time travel and explore what our early ancestors have felt.”

Guarding stones

(Image credit: Flintica)

“This Trow, inspired by folklore of the Orkney and Shetland islands, is guarding a collection of ancient stones.”

Selkie

(Image credit: Flintica)

“The symbolism of the Selkie played a huge part in my self-discovery journey. Here she’s protecting a young pup, while being guided by an elder. Like her, we should protect nature.”

