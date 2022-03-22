Vertex Week: harness an Adobe Cloud to Procreate workflow with Ken Coleman

Harness an Adobe Cloud to Procreate workflow with Ken Coleman

Ken Coleman lectures in game art and design at Clonmel Digital Campus in Ireland. He also designs for clients such as Catalyst Games and Morbid Angel. He's always searching for new ways to use technology in his digital, mixing 2D and 3D tools and techniques to create dramatic images.

In his Vertex Week 2022 video workshop Coleman shows how to achieve a better mobile workflow on iPad, by combining Adobe's Cloud technology with Procreate to speed up your workflow.

If you're still eager to discover more on the latest art technology then follow Chris Petrocchi's Vertex Week talk and tutorial on how to create NFT art. You can also learn from Erik Ly's tutorial on digital sketching in Photoshop and our Vertex Week guide to how pen displays let you stay creative.

Are you still looking for more? Then take a look at our guide to the best ipad deals available now, as well as our review of the drawing apps to create art on the ipad. we also have a detailed review of Procreate, so find out why this is iPad's essential art app.

Read more: