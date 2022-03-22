Vertex Week: how to create NFT art with Chris Petrocchi

Want to make your art into an NFT? This pro tutorial tells you how.

How to create NFT art with Chris Petrocchi

Chris Petrocchi has been working as a concept artist for the last 10 years, and is currently freelancing in the game and illustration industry. With a wealth of experience as an art director, 2D animator and storyboard artist, his heavyweight list of clients include Warner Bros, EA Redwood Shores and Colossal Pictures.

In this pro tutorial, Petrocchi runs through how to create the digital art of the moment, the elusive NFT. Since his teaching background includes stints at the Walt Disney Family Museum, Bay Area Classical Artist Attelier and at Beijing's Central Academy of Fine Art, you know you're in for a treat.

Do you have a hankering to make an NFT? You'll need our guide to the best drawing tablets around. Still confused? See our guide to how to make and sell an NFT.

Georgia Coggan

Georgia Coggan is a regular freelance contributor for Creative Bloq, who has also worked on T3 and Top Ten Reviews. With a particular interest in branding and retro design, Georgia writes about everything from logo design to creative technology, enjoys hunting down genuinely good deals and has even used her knowledge as an ex-teacher to create buying guides on products including children's books and bookcases. Tying these design interests together is an obsession with London Underground posters from the last century.

