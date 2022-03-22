Vertex Week: how to create NFT art with Chris Petrocchi

How to create NFT art with Chris Petrocchi

Chris Petrocchi has been working as a concept artist for the last 10 years, and is currently freelancing in the game and illustration industry. With a wealth of experience as an art director, 2D animator and storyboard artist, his heavyweight list of clients include Warner Bros, EA Redwood Shores and Colossal Pictures.

In this pro tutorial, Petrocchi runs through how to create the digital art of the moment, the elusive NFT. Since his teaching background includes stints at the Walt Disney Family Museum, Bay Area Classical Artist Attelier and at Beijing's Central Academy of Fine Art, you know you're in for a treat.

If you've found this expert tutorial useful, you might want to explore some more. Head over to contemporary illustrator Erik Ly's tutorial on how to improve your digital illustration in Photoshop, or check out what the folks at Painted in Color have to say about diversity in sci-fi and fantasy art.

Do you have a hankering to make an NFT? You'll need our guide to the best drawing tablets around. Still confused? See our guide to how to make and sell an NFT.

Read more: