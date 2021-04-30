Adobe Creative Cloud Pro is a game-changer for teams

Access to high-quality assets is vital for many creatives completing a vast range of projects. And if you're part of an organisation that's ever yearned for this to be a more seamless experience, you're in luck as Adobe is launching a Pro Edition of its ever-popular Creative Cloud for Teams package. Created especially for businesses with five or more team members, it adds unlimited access to the collection of Adobe Stock assets onto the usual Creative Cloud experience – and for the first year, for the same price.

So is it right for you? Well, if you're a team that needs access to stock assets for your creative work then yes, it probably will be a valuable upgrade. When the price increases in the second year, it still doesn't match the cost of buying both standalone Creative Cloud and Stock subscriptions (though the overall cost depends on how many users are in your team). Plus, it could help streamline your workflow, as you'll be able to access Adobe's collection of over 200 million stock images directly from every desktop and mobile app in the CC suite.

Don't yet have Creative Cloud? See our Adobe Creative Cloud discount page or below for the best deals right now. Or keep reading for more information about Adobe Pro Edition.

According to Adobe, 75 per cent of teams used stock in their creative campaigns this year, and 60 per cent expect their need for stock assets to increase over the next year. Crucially, buying into the Pro Edition means organisations can give any content creators access – with no quotas.

You can see the pricing below to judge if it's right for you:

Pro Edition for Creative Cloud for Teams – All Apps is £59/$79.99 per month per each user (as it is now) for the first year and £66.42/$89.99 per month per each user from year two and beyond.

The Single App version is £25.25/$33.99 per month per user for the first year (as it is now), and £29.75/$39.99 per month per user from year two and beyond.

Interested? Find out more on Adobe's blog. And get more info on Adobe's website, including how to sign up.

