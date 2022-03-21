Vertex Week: using strong shadows in portrait painting with Cynthia Sheppard

Using strong shadows in portrait painting with Cynthia Sheppard

For Vertex Week 2022, here is an excellent tutorial on using strong shadows in portrait painting from fantasy illustrator Cynthia Sheppard. A self-proclaimed art director by day and illustrator by night, Sheppard was senior art director for legendary strategy card game Magic: The Gathering.

As an illustrator, Sheppard focuses on emotional resonance and visual storytelling with her ethereal, moody illustration art. Her work plays with light and dark in stunningly, making her the perfect teacher for this shadow-focused tutorial.

