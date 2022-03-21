Vertex Week: advice for creating an art book with Spiridon Giannakis

Advice for creating an art book with Spiridon Giannakis

Do you have the burning ambition to launch your own art book and follow in the brush strokes of James Gurney, John Howe and Brian Froud? Then pay attention to Vertex Week 2022's guest speaker Spiridon Giannakis. The book publisher has helped many artists, including Even Mehl Amundsen, Andrew Mar, Alex Konstad, Abigail Larson to self-publish their art books.

In his Vertex Week 2022 video Spiridon Giannakis presents his 10 tips planning, creating, and publishing your first art book.

