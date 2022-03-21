Vertex Week: paint a plein air biplane with James Gurney

Paint a plein air biplane with James Gurney

New York Times best-selling author and illustrator James Gurney pitches his easel at a local airport to paint a biplane. James Gurney is the creator of the popular Dinotopia book and TV series, as well as the author of Imaginative Realism: How to Paint What Doesn't Exist and Color and Light: A Guide for the Realist Painter – two of the best art training books released.

For Vertex Week 2022, Gurney shares his advice for painting from real life and offers tips and techniques for capturing life as it happens in your watercolour sketches. A lover of fantasy and history Gurney also takes time out to share why research matters as he looks back on aviation art of the past to see how this can affect sci-fi and fantasy illustration today.

