The best art books 2023

The best art books provide knowledge, inspiration and tutorials for professional, expert and beginner artists alike. Whether you’re a drawer, painter, illustrator, sculptor or any other type of artist, art books can help further your artistic career, provide inspiration from the greats and improve your artistic skills (even if you struggle to put pencil to paper!).

In this guide, we’ve found the best art books for all your artistic needs, including general art, art history and concept art. If you’re interested in any of the titles you see below, click the retailer links to buy directly from the retailer.

With years of art and design writing experience, Creative Bloq and our contributors have read, reviewed and ranked many of the best art books on the market. We’ve compiled all that knowledge into one place (right here!) and have found the best recommendations to help you become a better artist, from old classics to recent publications.

For more inspiration, take a look at the best drawing books and the best illustration books .

The best art books to buy in 2023

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best art books overall

01. Art: The Definitive Visual Guide View at Amazon View at Amazon View at WHSmith The best art book for the full history of art + Over 2500 of the most influential paintings and sculptures

+ Plenty of themes and genres to explore

+ Covers the full history of art For a full timeline of art, the Art: The Definitive Visual Guide contains over 2500 of the most influential artists, paintings and sculptures throughout the history of art. Full of themes and genres from the art world, this title also goes into detail with dedicated spreads and examples of how artists use colour, composition and the era of the time into their art. 02. The Art Book Check Amazon Visit Site The best art book to collect + Regularly updated with new artists from all periods

+ Fun to collect all of them

+ Notes on each piece and its artist The Art Book (which at time of writing has three editions) is a fun book to collect, as it’s regularly updated and expanded with new artists and works. Each piece is accompanied by text on the artist, what they’ve created and how it’s left its mark on the art world. This title is a great coffee table book and is perfect for people who love art and want to continue expanding their knowledge on it throughout the years. 03. Living and Sustaining a Creative Life View at Amazon View at WHSmith The best art book for understanding artists’ thoughts and process + 40 personal essays and interviews

+ Inspiration for young and aspiring artists

+ Brutally honest For aspiring artists, Living and Sustaining a Creative Life is a brutally honest book about the reality of being an artist in the modern day. The book has 40 essays, interviews and statements from big artists that speak about their successes, failures, processes and experiences. It’s a great source of inspiration and information for art students and young aspiring artists. 04. Drawing Lessons from the Great Masters View at Hive Books View at Amazon View at LoveReading The best art book for drawing tips + Analyses 100 drawings from popular artists

+ Full of diagrams, captions and illustrations

+ Explains basic problems like line, light and anatomy Drawing Lessons from the Great Masters is a classic art book that’s become more and more popular since its original publication in 1989. It’s the ultimate manual of drawing that features diagrams, captions and illustrations, while also explaining basic art problems that artists face while creating. Also within the pages are 100 drawings to take inspiration from, including works from Leonardo da Vinci, Rembrandt, Michelangelo and many more. 05. 1001 Paintings You Must See Before You Die View at Hive Books View at Amazon View at Waterstones The best art book for art enthusiasts + Fun coffee table book

+ Text on each painting from artists, curators and critics

+ The best paintings from around the world Even if you don’t have a creative bone in your body, it’s always nice to appreciate good art, which is where 1001 Paintings You Must See Before You Die comes in. Another book for art enthusiasts and collectors, this book is all about the images and shows off the most memorable and important paintings that have ever been created (so far, that is). Alongside the images, you’ll find text from artists, curators and critics that illuminate the painting and the creator. 06. Creative Block: Get Unstuck, Discover New Ideas Visit Site The best art book for helping artists find inspiration + Advice and projects from 50 artists

+ Full of inspiration and exercises to get you out of a rut

+ Great for students and creatives The super visual Creative Block: Get Unstuck, Discover New Ideas is a great title for any artist to own, including students and new creatives. The author has interviewed 50 international artists for their advice and tips on how to conquer creative blocks and get out of a rut. The book is also incredibly visual with plenty of images and examples to take inspiration from.

Best art history books