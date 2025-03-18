See exclusive art from a gorgeous new edition of iconic China Miéville novel

By published

The Folio Society's latest book, illustrated by Doug Bell, is a thing of beauty.

artwork from Perdido Street Station limited edition - the cover and box in the shape of a moth
(Image credit: The Folio Society)

The Folio Society is an independent publisher known for creating beautiful editions of much-loved books. Its latest, which drops today at 9am PT / 4pm GMT is iconic steampunk novel, Perdido Street Station.

Written by sci-fi author China Miéville and illustrated by Doug Bell, this limited run of Perdido Street Station includes the full text, a new afterword by the author, a printed map, plus eight black and white chapter illustrations and 12 full colour illustrations by Doug Bell. It also includes iridescent foiling and a presentation box in the rough shape of a moth. All in all, it looks absolutely gorgeous and is certainly up there with some of the best book cover designs we've seen lately.

