See exclusive art from a gorgeous new edition of iconic China Miéville novel
The Folio Society's latest book, illustrated by Doug Bell, is a thing of beauty.
The Folio Society is an independent publisher known for creating beautiful editions of much-loved books. Its latest, which drops today at 9am PT / 4pm GMT is iconic steampunk novel, Perdido Street Station.
Written by sci-fi author China Miéville and illustrated by Doug Bell, this limited run of Perdido Street Station includes the full text, a new afterword by the author, a printed map, plus eight black and white chapter illustrations and 12 full colour illustrations by Doug Bell. It also includes iridescent foiling and a presentation box in the rough shape of a moth. All in all, it looks absolutely gorgeous and is certainly up there with some of the best book cover designs we've seen lately.
We are lucky enough to have some exclusive artwork from the edition, available to Creative Bloq readers. Feast your eyes on the below.
There are only 500 copies of the Perdido Street Station available, go to the Folio Society's website to get yours.
