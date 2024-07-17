Bookworms assemble! Kindle Paperwhite is reduced for one final day

It wouldn't be Prime Day without a good Kindle deal, and this hot offer will get you a handsome 10% off Amazon's coveted e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite. Reduced from $149 to $134.99 at Amazon, it's a humble saving, but worth the spend if you're after an upgrade from the regular Kindle's 6.0.” display (and there's a bonus 20% off if you trade in your old model).

If you're an avid reader (like myself) you'll know that slogging physical books around isn't always the most convenient option. Boasting the same lightweight feel of the original Kindle with a larger flush front 6.8″ screen., the Paperwhite is a worthy upgrade that provides a crisp visual experience without sacrificing portability. With 16GB storage and a 10-week battery life, it's the perfect low-maintenance e-reader companion for your travels.

Kindle Paperwhite: $149 $134.99 at Amazon

Was: $149

Now: $134.99 at Amazon

Save: $14 (20% off with trade in) Overview: This deal snags you the 11th-generation Kindle Paperwhite, the latest model released in 2021. It's the perfect mid-range Kindle, boasting upgraded features without the heftier price tag of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It's by no means a mighty saving, but a safe bet for Amazon's most practical e-reader. Key features: Display: 6.8″ | 16GB | 300 ppi | adjustable warm light | glare-free display | faster page turns | 10-week battery life | waterproof | hands-free Audible pairing. Price history: The Kindle Paperwhite dipped below $100 last October, but it seems Amazon is playing it cool so far. It's a fair deal if you're after an optimised upgrade on the basic Kindle (and there's an extra 20% discount for trade ins). Price check: Walmart: $139.99 Reviews: As far as e-readers go, the Paperwhite is an excellent option that boasts affordability and an optimised reader experience. Our sister site Tech Radar gave it a 4.5 star rating but claimed it was more expensive than previous models. Snatch your savings while you can.

Not taken by the deal above? Amazon has dropped some more saving options on different models like the original Kindle, Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Kindle Scribe. Below you can find the best deals on Amazon's Kindle options in your region.