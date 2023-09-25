The best game art books in September 2023, now and coming soon

The best game art books can inspire us to create as well as reveal how a video game is created. While a great resource for artists, a great video game art book can motivate us to improve our own work, and experiment with new approaches and styles.

Some of the best art books on my list below are for new games available on consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, but others focus on retro gaming. If you're keen on discovering the best video games of the 90s we have a feature on that, and take a look at our guide to the best retro consoles.

I'm a huge fan of the best game artists, and this extends to box art; in our feature 'What’s the secret to great video game box art?' Lewis Packwood shares his personal favourites, some of the books below focus on box art. You can learn a lot from the books on my list, whether you're a fan, game artist or starting on your video game career.

The best game art books

In my list below you can find a mix of the best video game art books out now and coming soon (these can be pre-ordered) covering game concept art, advice on creating video game art and retro collections of classic box art.

Best game art books: how we choose

When collating this list of the best video game art books and best books for gamers I've chosen books that have been created by or with input from the game developers involved, this guarantees accuracy and reliable access.

I've chosen to include game art books that also contain new, unseen or rare art and insights, particularly when looking at retro gaming art books. When it comes to retro game content, it's vital they are sourced responsibly and with accuracy, and I've found those created by Bitmap Books are always excellent.

Best game art books: FAQ

What is a game art book? The best game art books offer a glimpse behind the curtain of how your favourite video games are made. When buying a good game art book it's best to see of the developer has been involved and are there insights on how and why the art was created. Good video game art books can inspire and educate.

How do I get started in game art? There are lots of ways to get started in game art these days, from formal education to online colleges and courses. How you start your game art career can depend on you personally, whether you want to create concept art, 3D modelling, animation or a mix of disciplines. Start by reading our feature, '7 tips for getting started in game art'.