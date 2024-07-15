Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are heating up: these are the best deals

Refresh

(Image credit: Future)

If you've bagged yourself an iPad recently, and you're looking for keyboard options, the Magic Keyboard is not the only way to go.

I recently got a Fusion Keyboard in from Mǒkibo, and it's pretty cool. It's a lot lighter than the Magic Keyboard (which I also have), but it has one feature that the Apple option does not – the keyboard is also a trackpad!

So you can use the keyboard as usual, and then when you drag your fingers across the surface of the keys, you control the cursor. I've had a lot of fun with it, and though I'm not going to get rid of my Magic Keyboard any time soon, it's definitely a cheaper, lighter option. And when I say cheaper, I really mean it!

- Get the Fusion Keyboard for $95 at Amazon.