Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are heating up: these are the best deals
The day before the official Prime Day, and we're already seeing record low prices on several Apple products.
We're one day away from Apple Prime Day, but while the official Prime Day dates are 16-17 July, I'm already seeing several record low prices on popular Apple products. That's why we're going to be bringing you the latest Prime Day Apple deals here on this page – from MacBook Airs to iPad Pros.
Amazon Prime has been starting earlier and earlier for the last few years, and 2024 is no exception. I was reporting on decent deals a whole week ago. But things are getting a lot more serious, especially on deals like $200 off the MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022), down from $999 to $799 at Amazon.
Apple Prime Day deals: quick links
- iPad Air (13-inch, M2, 2024):
$799$738 at Amazon
- iPad Air (11-inch, M2, 2024):
$699$649 at Amazon
- iPad 10 (10-inch, A14 chip, 2022):
$349$321 at Amazon
- iPad 9 (10-inch, A13 chip, 2021):
$329$249 at Amazon
- iPad mini (8-inch, A15 chip, 2021):
$499$399 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022):
$999$799 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023):
$1,299$1,099 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (14-inch, M2 Pro, 2023):
$1,999$1,699 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (Gen 2):
$249$189 at Amazon
- Apple Watch 9:
$399$299 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$189 at Amazon
- AirPods 3:
$169$139 at Amazon
Prime Day iPad deals
iPad Air (11-inch, M2, 2024): $699 $649 at Amazon
Save $50: This is the current record-low price of the latest iPad Air, released in 2024. With an M2 chip, it's extremely powerful and competes with the Pro in many ways.
Price check: $685 at Walmart
iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $319 at Amazon
Save $30: The newest iPad has $30 off in both the 64GB and 256GB configurations. This isn't massive news since we've seen these prices and lower before, but it's still well worth considering for this colourful entry into the iPad lineup. We gave it 4 stars out of five in our review. Best Buy is now matching Amazon's price.
Price check: Best Buy $349
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: If you're looking for a basic but high quality tablet for browsing and streaming, you can't go wrong with the classic 2021 iPad 9. It's regularly on offer, but this saving matches the lowest price on record, which we've only seen twice before.
Price check: B&H Photo: $289
Prime Day MacBook deals
MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 2024): $1,099 $898 at Amazon
Save up to $200: This is the absolute best price I've seen on the 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model of the latest MacBook Air. There are discounts of at least $200 on every configuration, with $200 off this portable 13-inch model my pick.
Price check: $1,244 at Walmart
MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023): $2,499 $1,885 at Amazon
Save $600: If you're a professional creative, especially in the 2D areas of video and photo editing, the M2 Pro MacBook is one of the best options – better than the more recent M3 Pro, in fact, as that aims at the 3D market. This is a great deal!
Price check: $2,499 at Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M2 Pro, 2023, 1TB): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon
Save $200: A reasonable saving here on a high-specced 2023 Pro, that comes with the M2 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
Price match: $2,499 at B&H Photo
Prime Day AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon
Save $100: I've seen this price before on the Apple AirPods Max, so there is a chance that this could be bettered over Prime, but as it stands, it's still the current record-low price. I've got a pair of these, and they're worth every penny. Amazing headphones.
Price check: $599 at Adorama
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 at Amazon
Save $60: We regularly see latest version of Apple's super noise-cancelling earphone reduced to $200, but this deal is an extra $10 saving and the lowest price yet for these top-rated accessories, now with USB-C charging.
Price match: $189 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods 2: $129 $79 at Amazon
Save $50: Amazon has 38% off the classic Apple standard AirPods (2nd-Gen), taking the price down to a very reasonable $79. As we've seen them at $99 for many months, this is another small but nice discount.
Price check: $129 at Adorama
Prime Day Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Ultra 2: from $799 $729 at Amazon
Save $70: This deal betters last year's best deal on the ultimate Apple Watch, by $20. This is the Ultra, and comes with GPS and cellular as standard, and bringing it down to the lower end of $700 is a welcome change.
Price check: $779 at Walmart
Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular): from $499 $399 at Amazon
Save $200: There are discounts on a range of configurations of last year's Apple Watch 8 with GPS and internet. Best buy has similar deals.
Price match: $399 at Best Buy
Apple Watch SE (Gen 2): $279 $239 at Amazon
Save up to $40: Apple's most affordable Apple Watch just got... even more affordable! This 44mm GPS only model is at it's all-time low price for Prime Day 2. We really like the SE, as our 4.5 star review explains.
Price match: $279 at Walmart
Prime Day Apple Pencil deals
- Apple Pencil 1:
$99$79 at Amazon
- Apple Pencil 2:
$129$79 at Amazon
If you've bagged yourself an iPad recently, and you're looking for keyboard options, the Magic Keyboard is not the only way to go.
I recently got a Fusion Keyboard in from Mǒkibo, and it's pretty cool. It's a lot lighter than the Magic Keyboard (which I also have), but it has one feature that the Apple option does not – the keyboard is also a trackpad!
So you can use the keyboard as usual, and then when you drag your fingers across the surface of the keys, you control the cursor. I've had a lot of fun with it, and though I'm not going to get rid of my Magic Keyboard any time soon, it's definitely a cheaper, lighter option. And when I say cheaper, I really mean it!
- Get the Fusion Keyboard for $95 at Amazon.
One of my favourite pre-Prime Day Apple deals right now is on the M2 Pro chipped MacBook Pro. Let's be clear – it's not for everyone. In fact, it's only for a small number of people who work with demanding software. But if you are a video editor or 3D developer, the M2 Pro MacBook is a stunning laptop that can cover pretty much any workload.
Yes, the M3 Pro and M3 Max is slightly more powerful, but as I've previously noted, Apple reduced the memory bandwidth of the M3 Pro compared to this M2 Pro. It also has two less performance cores than the M2 Pro! Long story short, I prefer the M2 Pro chipped MacBook Pro to the most recent M3 Pro lappy... and right now you can get a great deal on a decent iteration of it over at Amazon. It's down from $2,499 to $1,885, saving you $600.
And to kick off the deals, I've just noticed that currently the second generation Apple Pencil is at the same discounted price as the first generation – it's down to $79. That's nearly half price!
Now, just in case you were wondering which of the Pencils to get... just get the second generation model. It's more ergonomic, and is compatible with more recent iPads. Check out our handy Apple Pencil 1 vs 2 article for more on that.
And here we go!
Although Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, and covers the whole of Tuesday and Wednesday, we've noticed a raft of fantastic Apple deals – enough to put together this live hub. We'll be reporting on all the latest Apple deals, whether that's on the brand new iPad Pro, or the still-excellent MacBook Pro (M2 Pro).
We love the quality products that Apple offers creatives, so we're keen to find out the best prices on the best products that we've had personal experience using.