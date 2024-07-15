Live

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are heating up: these are the best deals

The day before the official Prime Day, and we're already seeing record low prices on several Apple products.

A selection of popular Apple products on a green background.
(Image: © Future)

We're one day away from Apple Prime Day, but while the official Prime Day dates are 16-17 July, I'm already seeing several record low prices on popular Apple products. That's why we're going to be bringing you the latest Prime Day Apple deals here on this page – from MacBook Airs to iPad Pros. 

Amazon Prime has been starting earlier and earlier for the last few years, and 2024 is no exception. I was reporting on decent deals a whole week ago. But things are getting a lot more serious, especially on deals like $200 off the MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022), down from $999 to $799 at Amazon.

iPad&nbsp;Air (11-inch, M2, 2024): $699 $649 at Amazon Save $50:

iPad Air (11-inch, M2, 2024): $699 $649 at Amazon
Save $50: This is the current record-low price of the latest iPad Air, released in 2024. With an M2 chip, it's extremely powerful and competes with the Pro in many ways.

Price check: $685 at Walmart

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $319 at AmazonSave $30:

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB): $349 $319 at Amazon
Save $30: The newest iPad has $30 off in both the 64GB and 256GB configurations. This isn't massive news since we've seen these prices and lower before, but it's still well worth considering for this colourful entry into the iPad lineup. We gave it 4 stars out of five in our review. Best Buy is now matching Amazon's price.

Price check: Best Buy $349

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at AmazonSave $80:

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: If you're looking for a basic but high quality tablet for browsing and streaming, you can't go wrong with the classic 2021 iPad 9. It's regularly on offer, but this saving matches the lowest price on record, which we've only seen twice before.

Price check: B&H Photo: $289

MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 2024): $1,099 $898 at AmazonSave up to $200:

MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 2024): $1,099 $898 at Amazon
Save up to $200: This is the absolute best price I've seen on the 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model of the latest MacBook Air. There are discounts of at least $200 on every configuration, with $200 off this portable 13-inch model my pick.

Price check: $1,244 at Walmart

MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023): $2,499 $1,885 at AmazonSave $600:

MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023): $2,499 $1,885 at Amazon
Save $600: If you're a professional creative, especially in the 2D areas of video and photo editing, the M2 Pro MacBook is one of the best options – better than the more recent M3 Pro, in fact, as that aims at the 3D market. This is a great deal!

Price check: $2,499 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M2 Pro, 2023, 1TB): $2,499 $2,299 at AmazonSave $200:

MacBook Pro 14 (M2 Pro, 2023, 1TB): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon
Save $200: A reasonable saving here on a high-specced 2023 Pro, that comes with the M2 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Price match: $2,499 at B&H Photo 

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon Save $100:

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon
Save $100: I've seen this price before on the Apple AirPods Max, so there is a chance that this could be bettered over Prime, but as it stands, it's still the current record-low price. I've got a pair of these, and they're worth every penny. Amazing headphones. 

Price check: $599 at Adorama

Apple AirPods Pro 2:&nbsp;$249&nbsp;$189 at Amazon Save $60:

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 at Amazon
Save $60: We regularly see latest version of Apple's super noise-cancelling earphone reduced to $200, but this deal is an extra $10 saving and the lowest price yet for these top-rated accessories, now with USB-C charging.

Price match: $189 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods 2:&nbsp;$129&nbsp;$79 at Amazon Save $50:

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $79 at Amazon
Save $50: Amazon has 38% off the classic Apple standard AirPods (2nd-Gen), taking the price down to a very reasonable $79. As we've seen them at $99 for many months, this is another small but nice discount. 

Price check: $129 at Adorama

Apple Watch Ultra 2: from $799 $729 at Amazon Save $70:

Apple Watch Ultra 2: from $799 $729 at Amazon
Save $70: This deal betters last year's best deal on the ultimate Apple Watch, by $20. This is the Ultra, and comes with GPS and cellular as standard, and bringing it down to the lower end of $700 is a welcome change. 

Price check: $779 at Walmart

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular)from $499 $399 at Amazon Save $200:

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular): from $499 $399 at Amazon
Save $200: There are discounts on a range of configurations of last year's Apple Watch 8 with GPS and internet. Best buy has similar deals.

Price match: $399 at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (Gen 2): $279 $239 at Amazon Save up to $40:

Apple Watch SE (Gen 2): $279 $239 at Amazon
Save up to $40: Apple's most affordable Apple Watch just got... even more affordable! This 44mm GPS only model is at it's all-time low price for Prime Day 2. We really like the SE, as our 4.5 star review explains. 

Price match: $279 at Walmart

The Fusion Keyboard being used on a desktop.

(Image credit: Future)

A product shot of the MacBook Pro 2023 on a white background

(Image credit: Apple)

Two Apple Pencils.

(Image credit: Future)

