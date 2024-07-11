Read this before you buy an iPad on Prime Day

Make sure you know which iPad is for you and how to find the best deals, from the iPad Air to M4 iPad Pro.

Prime Day iPad deals on M4 iPad Pro and iPad 10
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

Hoping to grab a good Prime Day iPad deal? Then make sure you've done some research. A little preparation can ensure you know a genuine iPad deal when you spot one and help you decide when the price is right.

While there are still a few days until Prime Day on 16 and 17 July, Amazon already has some good iPad deals, and there's a chance that some of the current prices won't be beaten during Prime Day itself. For example, Amazon currently has $101 off the new M4 iPad Pro and a record $80 off Apple's AirPods Pro 2.

