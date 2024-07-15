This iPad alternative for artists has a $75 Prime Day saving

Need a new drawing tablet? If you're a digital artist, chances are you'll love this deal on the XP Pen Magic Drawing Pad which is now only $424.99 down from $499.99 directly from XP Pen. That's a $75 saving on the company's newest and most unique drawing tablet yet. (Psttt – there's also a UK deal with £45 off).

We gave the Magic Drawing Pad an impressive 9 out of 10 score in our review, and found that it's an excellent alternative to iPad for digital art creation on the go (our Digital Arts & 3D editor, Ian Dean, believes that this Android tablet could even be better than using an iPad for artists). You also don't need to spend more on an Apple Pencil to accompany it, since it includes the X3 Pro Pencil.

What makes this tablet one of the best XP-Pen drawing tablets to date is the fact that it has been aimed squarely at digital artists who wish to take their work outside and away from the home or studio. Typically, some of the best drawing tablets have glossy displays, which can be used for art but are not designed for artists to use outdoors. The XP Pen Magic Drawing pad on the other hand is mobile-friendly.

Today's best deal on the Magic Drawing Pad

XP Pen Magic Drawing Pad

Was: $499.99

Now: $424.99

Save: $75 Overview: We think the XP Pen Magic Drawing Tablet features a flexible, matte finish with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings plus a stylus with 16K levels of pen pressure. Release date: January 2024 Price history: The XPPen Magic Drawing Pad retails for $499.99 / £449.99, which we think is reasonably priced compared with competitors like the iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and the Wacom One series, but this offer sweetens the deal. Price Check: Amazon: $449.99 | Walmart: $499.99 Review consensus: We originally reviewed the XP Pen Magic Drawing Tablet back in January, but updated our review to an even greater score once a firmware patch and accessories had been released. Our Digital Arts editor loved the display and performance, plus the excellent stylus, and appreciated the more natural experience over using an iPad, despite missing out on Procreate which is Apple-exclusive. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the XP Pen Magic Drawing Pad in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.