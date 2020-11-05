XP-Pen tablet: All the best XP-Pen discount codes and deals

XP-Pen tablets have become some of the most popular digital drawing products in recent years. Long seen as the cheap alternative to a Wacom tablet (and there's definitely still some truth in that – they cost a fraction of the equivalent Wacom models), XP-Pen tablets have come on leaps and bounds, offering fantastic, feature-filled drawing tablets that last.

XP-Pen has been making good value drawing tablets since 2005, so much so they feature regularly in our round up of the best drawing tablets money can buy. But which is the best one for you? Below you'll find our pick of the best XP-Pen tablets, with details on each. Plus, we'll update this article regularly with any XP-Pen discount codes for you to use to get an even better deal.

The best XP-Pen tablet deals available now

01. XP-Pen Artist 15.6 A great-sized interactive display at a cracking price Drawing area: 13.54 x 7.62-inches | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 levels | Connections: USB-C | Operating system: Windows or macOS £339.99 View Deal at eBay Affordable, quality interactive display Great pen and drawing surface Best overall option for pros

The XP-Pen Artist15.6 is the go to XP-Pen interactive display in our opinion – a fantastic all-rounder at a great price. It's a good size and comes with a comfortable pen with great sensitivity. OK, you're not going to get the advanced ecosystem of extras that Wacom offers, but then, you're not paying Wacom prices here.

It takes a little bit of getting used to the offset of the stylus and the cursor on the screen, but again, we're being a bit nit-picking here. The XP-Pen Artist 15.6 is by far and away our favourite affordable interactive drawing tablet out there. And yes, this is the high-end XP-Pen drawing tablet that is aimed at serious creatives, if not pros.

02. XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 The best budget XP-Pen tablet Drawing area: 10 x 6.25-inches | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 | Connections: USB-C | Operating system: Windows or macOS £59 View Deal at eBay Tilt function with pen Cheapest option Compares to more expensive alternatives Hard to beat package

The XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 is a fantastic drawing tablet. At 10 inches by 6.25, and only 8mm thick, it's a handy, affordable, light tablet that you can take anywhere with you, without breaking your back.

You can plug it into your laptop or even your smartphone, and paint away with ArtRage or a number of other lightweight drawing softwares, straight away. You get eight programable buttons, to the side of a drawing surface that has a sublte LED lighting around its edges, which is a quality touch (and handy if you work long into the night, in a darkened room... we've all done it, right?!)

The great feature of the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 – other than the fantastic pressure sensitivity of 8,192 – is that you get to use tilt with your XP-Pen Pen. This immediately offers loads of fantastic options for mark-making, and at this super-affordable price point, it's highly recommended.

03. XP-Pen Star 06 An affordable drawing tablet with a dial Drawing area: 10 x 6-inches | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 | Connections: Wireless and wired via USB 2.0 | Operating system: Windows or macOS £66.99 View Deal at Amazon A dial at this price is great Great pressure sensitivity Great everyday use

Drawing straight onto the screen of a drawing tablet isn't for everyone. This XP-PEN Star 06 will be a great alternative. The XP-PEN Star 06 has both wireless and wired USB capability – so you can connect to your computer screen however you want. And if you do go wireless, the 16-hour battery life will have you worrying about nothing other than what you're creating.

The pressure sensitivity is a decent 8192 pressure levels, and combined with the automatic line correction and intelligent anti-shake functionality, you can achieve super smooth lines with the XP-PEN Star 06.

There's six touch-sensitive shortcut keys at your fingertips, and the handy dial gives you access to even more shortcuts and keystrokes. And, at 10 x 6-inches, the working area you get with the XP-Pen 06 will give you plenty of room to move.

04. XP-Pen Deco Pro The function-heavy XP-Pen Drawing area: 11 x 6-inches | Pen pressure sensitivity: 8,192 | Connections: USB-C | Operating system: Windows or macOS £129.99 View Deal at Amazon Great value for money Award-winning design Quality, sturdy build

Sitting comfortably in between our top pick and the following cheaper option, the XP-Pen Deco Pro is very much the high-end of the Deco range – which is XP-Pen's entry level range. You get great build quality in the XP-Pen Deco Pro – it's pretty close to a Wacom tablet in that respect, and that goes for the Deco Pen stylus as well. It's not for nothing that this aluminium cased tablet won the 2019 Red Dot design award.

The wheel on the side is actually a double wheel. The outer wheel offering zooming functions, and the inner wheel works as a trackpad. And there's eight responsive shortcut keys either side of it.

The pad itself offers support to 60 degrees of tilt with your stylus, offering you more options in the marks you make – just tilt to add shading, for example. And the great 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity gives you plenty of fluid control when using the battery-free PA1 stylus that accompanies the Deco Pro.

