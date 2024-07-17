You can get an iPhone 15 Pro Max for free this Prime Day (yes, really!)

There are lots of good Apple deals around this Prime Day – just have a gander at our Amazon Prime Day Apple deals hub. But only one of them get you an Apple device practically for free, and that's this free iPhone 15 Pro Max deal.
It's not quite free to be totally honest. You have to pay a cent. And of course, you have to commit to something: A Boost Infinite unlimited plan starting at $60 per month. Other than this, the best Prime Day phone deal we've found is $325 off Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Not surprisingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple's most powerful and impressive phone yet, with more power, superb battery life and a new telephoto lens. See our own hands-on review to see why we rate the iPhone 15 Pro so highly. In the meantime, here's that deal.
Get an iPhone 15 Pro Max for free this Prime Day
Free iPhone 15 Pro Max with new Boost Infinite service at Amazon
Save: up to $1,399
Overview: This has to be the best iPhone Prime Day deal going. Amazon's offering a free iPhone 15 Pro (or any iPhone 15 in fact, right up to the 512GB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max) with a 36-month commitment to wireless provider Boost Infinite (not Boost Mobile). In fact, this deal promises the latest iPhone every year. Nice! The unlimited plan costs $60 per month.
Key Features: 48MP main camera | larger quad-pixel sensor | new titanium chassis| excellent performance and battery life
Reviews: We gave the iPhone 15 Pro a 4.5-star review, praising its excellent cameras, battery life (our reviewer got two days out of it), zippy performance, lovely premium-feel titanium chassis (as long as you like sleek shades of grey) and now USB-C instead of Lightning charging.
If these aren't the right phone deals for you, or you're not located in US, see below for the best Prime Day phone deals in your region.
