Never pay full price for an Apple Pencil: there are Amazon Prime Day deals on every model

It's a great time to grab an Apple Pencil deal. Amazon Prime Day still has one day left (it ends on Wednesday 17 July), and there are record low prices on every Apple stylus, from the first-gen Apple Pencil for the basic iPad right through to the Apple Pencil Pro for the new M3 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Airs. Basically, there's no reason to pay full price for any Apple stylus.

The new Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple stylus yet for digital art thanks to its new features, but you need to choose the right Apple Pencil for your tablet because they're not cross-compatible. Below we've rounded up the best deals, adding notes on which iPad each stylus works with to help you find the right one for you.

Make sure you're following our live Apple Prime Day deals blog for savings on everything Apple, from iPads to MacBooks (there's over $100 off the new iPad Pro) In the meantime, here are the Apple Pencil deals you need to know about.

The best Amazon Prime Day Apple Pencil deals

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $119 at Amazon

Save $10: This is the first discount of any kind on the new Apple Pencil Pro, which was only released last month. Compatible only with the new M3 iPad Pros and M2 iPad Airs, it feature a new barrel-roll feature and squeeze gesture for more efficient workflows. See our Apple Pencil Pro review for more details. Compatibility: iPad Pro M3 (2024) iPad Air M2 (2024) Price check: Best Buy: $129

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $79 at Amazon

Save $50: The 2nd-gen Apple Pencil has come in for plenty of deals since it was released in November 2018, but this is the best price on record, and it's only come up following the release of the new Apple Pencil Pro in May. This is the stylus you'll want if you have a previous-gen iPad Pro or Air (not this year's M3 Pros or M2 Airs) or the last iPad mini. Compatibility: iPad Air (2020 to 2022), 11-inch iPad Pro (2018 to 2022, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018 to 2022), iPad mini 6th-gen (2021). Price check: Best Buy: also $79

Apple Pencil 1st gen: $129 $79 at Amazon

Save $10: The first Apple Pencil isn't as sleekly designed as its successors. It has a habit of rolling away due to its round edges and lack of magnetism, but we still think it offers the best drawing experience for the basic iPad. Compatibility: iPad 10th gen (2022), iPad 9th gen (2021) Price check: Best Buy: also $79

Apple Pencil USB-C: $79 $69 at Amazon

Save $10: Just to confuse things, Apple released a new, cheaper Apple Pencil last year aimed at users of the basic iPad. It lacks some of the more sophisticated features for digital art since it has no pressure sensitivity, but it is tilt sensitive. I don't think it makes a lot of sense to buy it considering that there are deals on all of the other Apple Pencils, but it is a slightly cheaper option for those more interested in note taking than drawing, plus it's compatible over more devices, which could be useful if you have more than one iPad. Compatibility: iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th gen), iPad, iPad mini (6th generation). Price check: Best Buy: $79

If you're not in the US, see the best Amazon Prime Day Apple Pencil prices in your region below. Also see our pick of the best Prime Day iPad deals.