You don't need a MacBook Air this Prime Day, you need an ASUS Zenbook S 13

Trust me, I've tried it, and it's now cheaper than ever.

ASUS Zenbook Prime Day deal
As the tech reviews editor at Creative Bloq I've reviewed a lot of laptops in the last couple of years. And I don't think any of them changed my mind on anything as thoroughly as the ASUS Zenbook S 13 changed my mind on small laptops. With a bright touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and now available with the AI-boosted Intel Core Ultra processor, it's a true alternative to the MacBook Air, and if you ask me (someone hold my entire team's ears please), I'd say it's better.

You can get the base-spec MacBook Air for $899 now (down from $1,099), and yes, while that's a good deal, what you're getting there is 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and no touchscreen functionality in a package that's now two years old (with the limitations on OS updates that can entail).

ASUS Zenbook S 13: $1,199 $999 at Amazon
Save $200: This ultralightweight ASUS Zenbook is small but mighty, outperforming most MacBook Air models while undercutting them on price (and weight, at only 2.2lb...), making it my MacBook alternative deal of this Prime Day.

Price Check: $1,399.99 at Best Buy (32GB RAM) | $1,519.99 at Walmart (32GB RAM)

ASUS Vivobook 17.3" FHD: $799.99 $679.99 at Amazon
Save $120: If that's all a bit too compact, this Intel Core 7-chipped Vivobook is my recommendation for the best value deal. You give up just a little bit in screen specs here, as this only has an FHD screen (non-touch), but it comes with 16GB RAM for plenty of oomph at a great price point.

Price Check: $899.99 at Best Buy (Intel Core i9)

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED: $1,044 $1,499.99 at Amazon
Save $355.99: And if that isn't quite oomphy enough, this pro-spec Vivobook comes with NVIDIA 30-series graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a big 2.8K OLED screen and 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud like a cherry on top.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402): £899.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon
Save £500: This Zenbook is compact but mighty, with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a powerful Intel i9-13900H CPU and that gorgeous, bright OLED touchscreen. The only sacrifice here is integrated graphics, but unless you're a serious gamer or need to do heavy-duty rendering, you'll do very well with this one.

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

