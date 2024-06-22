Lost an AirPod? Here's where you can get another one

Advice
By
published

It happens to all of us, but Back Market has the solution if you need to replace one of your AirPods.

Back Market AirPods
(Image credit: Back Market)

Did you know that over 1/4 of wireless earphone wearers have lost one of their earbuds in the last five years? And even more surprisingly, 88% of Brits apparently have no idea that you can buy singular AirPods. That's according to secondhand tech marketplace, Back Market, which has brought back selling single AirPods. 

Now I know what you're thinking. Who is going to want to purchase a used earbud? Even the best AirPods Pro prices in new condition can be super expensive, so if you're after just a solo bud it's a no-brainer to shop secondhand (and yes, the used earbuds or AirPods always get thoroughly cleaned - I used to work in a secondhand tech store so take my word for it).

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles