If you're someone who struggles with noise sensitivity and staying focussed, I've found that Loop earplugs really work at fine-tuning the world around you.

If you're a creative who struggles with things like focus, noise sensitivity, sensory overload, and controlling your attention span, then you might benefit from this small but game-changing invention – Loop earplugs. A lot of people wonder if these silicone earbuds really work, and the short answer is yes. At least, I find them to be tranquil, comforting, and great for helping me concentrate on creative tasks.

I came across an advert for Loop earplugs a few months back while mindlessly scrolling through social media, and I impulsively bought a set thinking that for the low price of £15, it couldn't hurt to give them a try. The reason I was so intrigued by these earplugs initially was not only their proposed cure for overstimulation, but I've often found that I'll put my Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 earphones in, not for listening to music, but purely to enjoy the silence from noise-cancellation.

