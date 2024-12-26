Forget AirPods Max, Apple's Beats Studio Pro are less than half price in this post-Christmas deal

The best noise-cancelling headphones can be very expensive, with Apple's AirPods Max retailing at $550 full price. But one of the best alternatives, the Beats Studio Pro, are now reduced by 51% to just $169.99 in an after-Christmas deal at Best Buy.

These Bluetooth and USB-C over-ear headphones are even made by Apple – Beats was founded by Dr Dre but has been an Apple subsidiary since 2014. We thought they were overpriced on release considering the standard of the competition, but at this price, they're an ideal AirPods Max alternative for anyone looking for decent comfort and sound quality with active noise cancellation to block out distractions without the huge price tag.

Beats Studio Pro

Was: $349.99

Now: $169.99 at Best Buy

Save: $180 (51%!) Overview: This record saving reduces the price of these noise-cancelling headphones by more than half price. We think they're a great alternative to Apple's AirPods Max. They provide longer battery life, and they're even made by Apple!. Key features: Active noise cancellation | Up to 40 hours battery life | USB-C / Bluetooth | 3 sound profiles | transparency mode Release date: July 2023. Price history: This price matches the best deal on record for these AirPods Max alternatives. The only time we saw them this cheap before was during Black Friday. For comparison, the AirPods Max are now $478 at Amazon and our favourite alternative, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are $298) Price check: Amazon: also $169.99 / B&H Photo: $229.95 Review consensus: Like many, we found the Beats Studio Pro offer slightly inferior sound when compared to the likes of the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5, making them overpriced on release, but this deal makes them a good buy for anyone who wants active noise-cancellation without the big outlay.

