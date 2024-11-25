$169 might be the best AirPods Pro 2 deal of Black Friday

I doubt the price is going lower than this.

The second generation AirPods Pro are on sale!
(Image credit: Future)

The second generation of the AirPods Pro are an excellent set of air pods, and they are currently at their second lowest price ever – down from $249.99 to $169.99 at Amazon. The best price we've seen on these are $159.99, so they're not far off!

Adn just so you're sure – these AirPods Pro are the most popular of the AirPods family. They offer excelent noise cancelling and brilliant sound, just like the AirPods Max, but at a fraction of the price. And they're in a different class of audio quality from the standard AirPods. We gave them a high 4.5 stars out of 5 when we reviewed them.

AirPods Pro 2: $250 $169.99 at Amazon
Save: $80

Overview: For style and substance, the AirPods Pro deliver. They're subtle, have excellent active noise cancellation and have touch control for easy access to controls. And did we mention they look good (if you like white)?

Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included

Release date: September 2022.

Price history: The AirPods Pro (2 Gen) retail at $249 and are regularly on offer at $200. I reported on the price going down to $189.99 in early November, but it hit an all-time low of $159.99 a few days ago.

Price comparison: Best Buy $189.99 | B&H Photo $249

Review consensus: When we reviewed these bad boys, we loved their stunning noise cancellation and the deepness and richness to their sound. This is still a very much Apple-based set of headphones, so iPhone owners need only reply. The case got an upgrade from the first generation, which we loved. These remain better for iPhone rather than Android users, though.

