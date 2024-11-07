This unbelievable AirPods Pro 2 deal already beats last year's Black Friday price
At $170 this is a record low, well ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The AirPods Pro (2ng Gen) are some of the most popular in-ear headphones, and for good reason. They offer exquisite sound, excellent active noise-cancelation, and their look is iconic. And right now, you can get them with $80 off, down from $250 to $170 over at Best Buy.
Back in July's Prime Day I caught the then best deal of these, at $189. Obviously it's expected that the deal price will recede in time, but I'm happily surprised that it's by $80! It certainly beats last year's Black Friday price of $190. Will they go lower for this November's Black Friday? Very likely. But I can't imagine by much. And if you want a pair right now, this is far and away the best deal out there.
Record-low Apple AirPods Pro price
AirPods Pro 2: $250 $170 at Best Buy
Save: $80
Overview: For style and substance, the AirPods Pro deliver. They're subtle, have excellent active noise cancellation and have touch control for easy access to controls. And did we mention they look good (if you like white)?
Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included
Release date: September 2022.
Price history: The AirPods Pro (2 Gen) retail at $249 and are regularly on offer at $200, around retail events. This deal price of $170 is the lowest we've seen them drop anywhere.
Price comparison: Amazon $189 | B&H Photo $249
Review consensus: When we reviewed these bad boys, we loved their stunning noise cancellation and the deepness and richness to their sound. The case got an upgrade from the first generation, which we loved. These remain better for iPhone rather than Android users, though.
