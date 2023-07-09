Live
The best iPad deals you'll see this Prime Day: live blog
We'll be searching day and night to bring you the best iPad deals this Prime Day.
We're glad you could join us here on our iPad Prime Day deals live blog. You're after nothing but the best bargains, and that's what we're here to bring you. We've been covering Amazon Prime Day iPad deals for the last eight years, so we know what we're looking for – genuine deals on the best iPad models (see our iPad generations list if you're not sure of the differences). We'll be looking into price history to figure out whether or not the offers are actually worth buying, and giving you all the info you need to make a purchase without regret.
So, what can you expect from this year's Prime Day iPad deals? If previous years are anything to go by, I think there will be some modest discounts on the latest round –last year's 10th Gen iPad, iPad Pro (M2), and the 5th Gen iPad Air. However, manage your expectations! These all came out only a year ago, so think more $50 max rather than $100 plus (though I'm happy to be proved wrong on this).
What I do think will receive massive discounts are the previous models, and the 6th Gen iPad mini (2021). That's still currently sitting around the $750 mark, so I think it's ripe for a hefty price cut. Of course, whatever actually gets the cut will be reported on here – as soon as the deal goes live. That will include official Prime Day deals (so get your free trial membership ready), and non-Prime deals from other retailers. For even more Apple deals, check out our Apple Prime Day hub or our MacBook Prime Day live blog, which is running now. Happy hunting.
iPad Prime Day deals: US
- iPad (10th Gen, 2022): Was
$449now $399 at Amazon
- iPad (9th gen, 2021): Was
$329now $279 at Amazon
- iPad Air (M1, 5th Gen, 2022): Was
$599now $559 at Amazon
- iPad Air (4th gen, 2020): No deal - $749 gets you 256GB
- iPad Pro (M2, 2022): 11-inch model is $799 or $769 over at Amazon
- iPad Pro (M1, 2021): No deal - $1,399 gets you 512GB at B&H Photo
- iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021): Was
$649now $599 at Amazon
iPad Prime Day deals: UK
Clicking around through the various colour and storage options can serve up some surprise extra discounts. For example, this deal on the iPad mini on Amazon can save you between five and eight per cent depending on the colour/size (note: none of these deals are standout – they're all quite a way off their lowest prices ever but this context is useful for deal hunting.)
The best option is on the 256GB Starlight configuration, which is cut by $50 from $649 to $599 (still $60 off its lowest-ever price, by the way, though this isn't a terrible deal). The other colours are reduced by just five per cent to $617.
If you'd rather the 64GB version, the only colour not reduced is the pink iPad – the rest have the same six per cent discount – reduced from $499 to $469 (lowest price ever was $399).
We hope to see these prices fall further, and we'll keep you in the loop as and when things change.
In the UK? There's nothing earth-shattering around yet but if you're in the market for the latest iPad Pro, you'll be interested in this bit of price context. There's four percent off the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions right now – for example, Amazon has the 256GB on sale for £975.13. This is an interesting one, because though four per cent doesn't sound like a lot, it is actually lowest-price territory for a couple of these configurations.
However, our delve into the price history shows they've been at that level for quite a while (some a bit more fluctuating than others) so it is worth holding on until Prime Day actually begins – if you're not in an iPad emergency and you're happy to wait until then.
The 2TB iPad has a more impressive 10 per cent off, but it's way off its record-low price (by a massive £500), so we wouldn't recommend pressing that button just yet.
There's also a deal on the latest 10th gen iPad, which has been around on and off for a few months now – but it is still the lowest price we've seen it go for. You can pick it up for $399 at Amazon – $50 less than the RRP of $449.
This iPad is the one that catapulted the iPad standard into the spec territory of the Air, confusing buyers everywhere (including us, see our iPad 2022 10th gen review here for more). The upgrades mean there's no longer a 'standard iPad' if you don't need all the extra goodness like a bunch of power and a bigger screen, but who are we to complain, really? And this offer means it is more attractive than when it was full price.
OK! To kick things off I'm picking my favourite iPad. No, it's not the most recent 10th Gen model, but the previous 9th Gen, 2021 model. Surprisingly, this is not a Pro, and not an Air – this is the standard iPad, and before the 10th Gen shifted the specs up into the territory of the Air, the 9th Gen iPad was what I'd call a classic iPad.
And the deal? It's down from $329 to $279 over at Amazon. This is not an official Prime Day deal, so you don't need a Prime membership to get it. Will it be bettered this Tuesday and Wednesday? Maybe. But at $279, it's a great deal as it is.
