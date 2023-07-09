The best iPad deals you'll see this Prime Day: live blog

We're glad you could join us here on our iPad Prime Day deals live blog. You're after nothing but the best bargains, and that's what we're here to bring you. We've been covering Amazon Prime Day iPad deals for the last eight years, so we know what we're looking for – genuine deals on the best iPad models (see our iPad generations list if you're not sure of the differences). We'll be looking into price history to figure out whether or not the offers are actually worth buying, and giving you all the info you need to make a purchase without regret.

So, what can you expect from this year's Prime Day iPad deals? If previous years are anything to go by, I think there will be some modest discounts on the latest round –last year's 10th Gen iPad, iPad Pro (M2), and the 5th Gen iPad Air. However, manage your expectations! These all came out only a year ago, so think more $50 max rather than $100 plus (though I'm happy to be proved wrong on this).

What I do think will receive massive discounts are the previous models, and the 6th Gen iPad mini (2021). That's still currently sitting around the $750 mark, so I think it's ripe for a hefty price cut. Of course, whatever actually gets the cut will be reported on here – as soon as the deal goes live. That will include official Prime Day deals (so get your free trial membership ready), and non-Prime deals from other retailers. For even more Apple deals, check out our Apple Prime Day hub or our MacBook Prime Day live blog, which is running now. Happy hunting.

iPad Prime Day deals: US