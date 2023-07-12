I've picked the definitive 3 best Apple deals this Prime Day

As another Prime Day draws to a close, we can now say pretty definitively what have proven to be the best deals of the event. As expected, we've seen plenty of offers on Apple gear, from the iPad to the Apple Watch – but with just a few hours left of these deals, what's worth snapping up last minute?

These are the 3 deals that, for us, hit that sweet spot between price and the quality of the product. Sure, there are cheaper deals to be found on older kit, but you don't want to be strapping an Apple Watch Series 2 to your wrist in 2023. The hardware below is nothing if not future-proof.

For a general roundup of the best deals, be sure to head over to our main Apple Prime Day deals page. And for more up-to-the-minute intel, take a look at our Apple Watch live blog and iPad live blog for all the latest deals as they come in.

The 3 best Apple deals of Prime Day 2023

MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 256GB): $899 $749 at Amazon

Save $150: While the M2 might have more power, the sheer value of this M1-chipped MacBook Air makes it hard to pass up. We've seen the amazing MacBook Air (M1) on sale for around $899, but $749 is the current all-time low price. Excellent deal. Price check: $869 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8: £419 £349 at Amazon

Save £70: In the UK, the Apple Watch Series 8 is at a record low UK price in this deal. There are savings on several colours and configurations including cellular versions and the larger 45mm models, but if you're not a Prime member and don't want to join, Curry's also has discounts, some of which aren't so far from Amazon's price. Price match: £369 at Currys

iPad Air 5th Gen (M1, 2022): $749 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $100: In the US, this is the current record-low price of the awesome iPad Air. With the M1 chip and Apple Pencil 2 support it feels more like an iPad Pro than an Air. However, with a $100 saving, it's perhaps more attractive than a Pro right now. This price is for the 246GB version, but there's also $100 off the 64GB model. Price check: $679 at Walmart

But these are far from the only Prime day Apple deals on offer – and who knows, perhaps a few last-minute contenders will pop up. In the meantime, if you need any more persuading that the M1 MacBook deal is a good'un, I'll leave it to our deals editor.