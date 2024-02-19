The only 4 Apple Presidents' Day deals I'd consider

The Presidents' Day Sale 2024 is here, and as ever there are some big Apple deals to be had. No, not on the Vision Pro headset; but there are record savings on MacBooks, iPad Air and AirPods, with discounts matching the record low prices seen during Black Friday last year.

We're big Apple fans at Creative Bloq. We have reviewed almost every Apple product over the past decade and we track prices in order to provide updates on deals to help you decide when is the best time to buy. While there is no official Apple President's Day deal, plenty of third-party retailers have deals on. Many of them are the standard discounts that we see all year round, but the four deals below stand out. They're all the lowest prices we've been able to find on these products not just today but since their release, and all of them are cheaper than they were during the President's Day sale last year.

The best Apple President's Day deals

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $749 at Amazon

Save $250: The M1 MacBook Air might be getting on a bit, but we think it remains the best value laptop on the market. Many of us at Creative Bloq still use this laptop for everyday work, from writing and streaming and editing images. It first hit this record low price in July last year and has never fallen any further.

MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 2021): $3,499 $2,499 at B&H Photo

Save $1,000: It's very rare to see such a big saving on a MacBook. Again, this is an older device since two new MacBook Pro generations were released last year with the M2 and now M3 chips, but this is a super high-spec model in the prior M1 generation, sporting the powerful M1 Max chip, a generous 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.



iPad Air (M1, 2022): $599 $449 at Amazon

Save $150: We recommend the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people since it's now closer than ever in performance to the pro and supports Apple Pencil 2 but comes in significantly cheaper. This discount represents 25% off the price of the 64GB version.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $69.01: Apple's best inner-ear headphones had $50 off during the President's Day sale last year. This year, you can save $69, with this record low price, which we have seen several times in the last few months. We gave these a 4.5-star review, applauding the active noise cancellation and spatial audio.

