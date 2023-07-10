The best Apple Watch deals this Prime Day: live blog

Welcome to Creative Bloq's Apple Watch Prime Day blog. Here you'll find the best deals available for every generation of Apple's wearable, from the Apple Watch Series 8 to the Apple Watch Ultra.

With the advent of the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's wearable line up became even busier in 2022, with options for everyone from extreme sports fans to those who just want a budget option for activity tracking and messaging. We'll let you know all of the info you need to make a decision, from price history to how a product fared in our rigorous reviewing process.

See below for our pick of the best deals as they arrive, and for a general overview, check out our Prime Day Apple Watch deals roundup. And for all the best prices on iPads, MacBooks and more, head over to our main Prime Day Apple deals page.

MacBook Prime Day deals: US

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $399 $329 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm): $429 $359 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $249 $219 at Amazon

MacBook Prime Day deals: UK