The best Apple Watch deals this Prime Day: live blog
From the Series 8 to the Apple Watch Ultra, our guide to the best Prime Day deals on Apple's wearable.
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Apple Watch Prime Day blog. Here you'll find the best deals available for every generation of Apple's wearable, from the Apple Watch Series 8 to the Apple Watch Ultra.
With the advent of the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's wearable line up became even busier in 2022, with options for everyone from extreme sports fans to those who just want a budget option for activity tracking and messaging. We'll let you know all of the info you need to make a decision, from price history to how a product fared in our rigorous reviewing process.
See below for our pick of the best deals as they arrive, and for a general overview, check out our Prime Day Apple Watch deals roundup. And for all the best prices on iPads, MacBooks and more, head over to our main Prime Day Apple deals page.
MacBook Prime Day deals: US
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm):
$399 $329 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm):
$429 $359 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen):
$249 $219 at Amazon
MacBook Prime Day deals: UK
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm):
£419 £319 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm):
£449 £399 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen):
£259 £249 at Amazon
Right now in the UK Amazon is offering £90 off the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm, complete with Cellular (which means you don't need a phone connection to use it). The Series 7 is one of our favourite models, and the 8 offered a curiously incremental upgrade last year. If you don't need crash detection or cycle tracking, £409 is a brilliant deal.
Over in the UK, Amazon is offering a similarly great deal on the Apple Watch Series 8, with £50 off both sizes. That means you can grab a current-edition Apple Watch (complete with always-on display and temperature tracking) for £369 – a steal.
Hello and welcome to Creative Bloq's Apple Watch Prime Day deals blog! We've already seen plenty of brilliant pre-Prime day deals, but things went a bit quiet over the weekend. Thankfully, the deals are starting to pop up again – and right now at Amazon in the US you can get a whopping $70 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in both 41mm and 45mm editions.
