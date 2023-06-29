The best pre-Prime Day Apple Watch deals

published

From the Ultra to the Apple Watch Series 7, Prime Day deals are already starting.

Apple Watch
Apple Watch deals are always among the most popular during Prime Day, particularly when it comes to slightly older models, like the Apple Watch Series 7. Prime Day deals can make the somewhat expensive wearable much more affordable – and the deals are already starting to appear.

2022 saw the release of two new models, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the super rugged Apple Watch Ultra. Based on previous years, we're not expecting to see any particularly exciting deals on these latest models (although you never know). But in the case of the Series 8, this marked one of the most minor upgrades ever, featuring the same design, chip and battery life as its predecessor. So we'll be keeping a particular eye out for Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deals. And for a more general roundup of offers, check out our Apple Prime Day deals.

Helpful quick links

Apple Watch deals have already started to pop up on Amazon and beyond. Here are the best we've seen so far:

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Ultra deals

Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon UK: £30 off
The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's biggest and best smartwatch. If you're looking for the most rugged option, look no further – the Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm display, up to 36 hours of battery and 100m of water resistance.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Series 8 deals

Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon US: $70 off

Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon US: $70 off
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest version of Apple's standard wearable. Along with the larger screen introduced with the Series 7, it features temperature sensing and blood oxygen tracking.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Series 7 deals

Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon US: $200 off

Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon US: $200 off
While the Apple Watch Series 8 might be the latest model, the only significant new feature is temperature tracking. The Series 7 is still highly future-proof, and this is a brilliant deal on the more luxury stainless steel model.

Best Apple Watch SE deals

Apple Watch SE at Walmart: $130 off

Apple Watch SE at Walmart: $130 off
For a budget option, look no further than the Apple Watch SE. This deal knocks $130 off the price of the 1st gen model, which, although it doesn't pack an always-on display, is still a hugely feature rich wearable.

Do I need the latest Apple Watch?

Unlike the iPhone, updates the Apple Watch have proven remarkably incremental over the last few years. The Series 7 brought a larger display and fast charging, whereas the Series 8 simply adds a temperature sensor. That said, the Apple Watch Ultra is a brand new model, with a new design.

