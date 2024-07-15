I already have a Galaxy Watch but these Apple Watch 9 deals are fire emoji

It might not be officially Prime Day yet, at least not for a few hours, but these early Apple Watch deals are ones to watch (pardon the pun). You can save $100 on the Series 9 model both with GPS and Cellular, or cellular-only, and there's also a great deal which brings the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) down to under $200.

Watches don't come much smarter than this, and I already own the Galaxy Watch 6 but these latest Apple Watch Series 9 deals could tempt me. Apple Watches are a great choice for those who already own one of the best iPhones for photography and like to keep tabs on their fitness too.

The second-generation SE Apple Watch is a more budget-friendly option for first-time smartwatch buyers and it supports a lot of of the same features as the Watch Series 7. If you can compromise on a slightly smaller display that's not always-on then the SE is excellent value.

For all of the top Prime Day Apple Watch deals, take a look at our dedicated hub. It's not guaranteed that these prices will remain low or drop any further during the official Prime Day event (tomorrow), so now might be the time to snap up these Apple Watch deals while stock lasts. Not interested in owning an Apple Watch? We've found the best Apple Watch alternatives instead.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 at Amazon

Save $60: We've noticed that Amazon has been running this deal for quite a while, but it's a really great deal – and very close to the cheapest price that the Apple Watch SE 2 has ever been ($179 back in December 2023). A $60 saving might not seem like much, but remember that this is the latest 2nd-gen SE model from Apple, and a smartwatch for under $200 is a great price that would also make for a top gift for creatives. Price check: $199 at Best Buy| $189 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $399 $299 at Amazon

Save $100: This is a record-low price on the latest Apple Watch 9 series, and although it doesn't have GPS included – if you can live without it then we strongly suggest you take advantage of this deal. We don't anticipate another price cut quite like this until the next-generation Apple Watch is announced (usually in September) so if you don't fancy waiting a few months then now is the time. Price check: $299 at Best Buy| $299 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS: $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100: If GPS is a must-have for you then this deal will still bag you $100 off on the cellular + GPS Apple Watch 9 model. As we mentioned above, this is a record-low deal on the Series 9 and we don't expect to see it fall any lower than this over Prime Day. So if you're in a hurry then there's no time to waste! (Sorry, watch puns are just too easy). Price check: $399 at Best Buy| $399 at Walmart

