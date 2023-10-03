Is the Apple Watch Series 9 worth the upgrade before Black Friday?

Wondering whether you should buy the brand new Apple Watch Series 9 this Black Friday? Or should you wait to see what bargains are on offer on last year's Apple Watch 8? Is it even worth the upgrade? Let's find out.

This year, Black Friday runs from Friday 24 November until Monday 27, and we're expecting some big Apple Black Friday deals, which we've started tracking ahead of the big event. And if previous years are anything to go by, that will include the latest Apple Watches.

When we reviewed the Apple Watch Series 8 last October, we thought it was an excellent smartwatch, but were underwhelmed with its new features when compared to the Series 7. Now, we can't predict the future, but we have a sneaking suspicion that this may be the same case with this year's Apple Watch 9.

Apple Watch 8 vs 9: Which should you buy?

Let's first see what makes the Apple Watch Series 9 a worthy upgrade. Compared with the Apple Watch 8, the 9 has an upgraded S9 U2 ultra-wideband chip. This comes with new features such as the coveted double-tap gesture for one-handed control – though this will not be available until the end of the year. There's also improved screen brightness of up to 2000 nits, plus on-device Siri, and improved Find Devices features.

There are more similarities than differences between the Apple Watch Series 9 and the 8. Both come in the same sizes – 41mm and 45mm – with the same chassis design and colour combinations, the same operating system, and the exact same 18-hour battery life.

As for cost, both the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 have the same retail price of $399/£419 for the 41mm GPS version and $429/£449 for the 45mm GPS version. However, we've already seen price drops on the Series 8 since its release last year, and it can now be found at retailers for as low as $299/£369. So, with the Series 8, you're getting pretty much the same watch as this year's model, but for a lot less. And that's before we start talking about Black Friday deals.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

So, if price is your main concern, above having new features such as the double tap gesture (which is yet to arrive!) it looks like bagging a bargain on the Apple Watch 8 this Black Friday is a no-brainer.

Last year, the then-new Apple Watch 8 saw $50 sliced off its price at Amazon for a limited time, whereas the previous Series 7 model enjoyed a larger $160 discount at Best Buy. We expect this will be the case this Black Friday too, with a small price cut on the Apple Watch Series 9 but more generous discounts on older Watch models.

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get a great price on an Apple Watch, as our clever deals widget below can show you the best current Apple Watch 8 prices in your region from various retailers.