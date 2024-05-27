Apple Watch Series 9 falls to its cheapest price yet in flash Memorial Day deal

Memorial Day Apple Watch deals are here, and there are some record discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch. Top of the pile is Apple Watch Series 9 reduced from $399 to $299: $100 off at Best Buy.

That price is for the 41mm GPS model in certain colours, but there's also $100 off the 45m version, now $329. You'll need to be quick though. These deals are for Memorial Day only (Monday 17 May).

The Series 9 was released in September, and we gave it a 4.5-star review. We particularly praised the brighter screen and the addition of the ingenious new double-tap feature for quicker control of the device.

Find full details of the deal below. Check our Apple Watch generations guide if you want to compare Apple Watches to see which model is best for you. For more Apple Memorial Day deals, see our iPad Memorial Day deals live blog.

Apple Watch Series 9

From: $399

Now: $299 at Best Buy

Save: $100 Overview: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduced a brighter display and new features, most notably the double-tap gesture for functions like turning off the alarm, answering a phone call and more. Key features: Water resistant to 50ft | Blood oxygen | Electrocardiography (ECG) |Steps taken | Hours slept, Heart rate | skin temperature | double tap Price history: The RRP is $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm. Best Buy has $100 off both for today only. The cheapest price we had seen on the smaller model to date was $319 at Amazon for one day back in February. Price comparison: Apple: $399 | Walmart: $329 Reviews: We gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a 4.5-star review, noting that it keeps its status as one of the best smartwatches around, with an impressive suite of health features and improved communication integration. Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

