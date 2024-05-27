Apple Watch Series 9 falls to its cheapest price yet in flash Memorial Day deal

Memorial Day Apple Watch deals are here, and there are some record discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch. Top of the pile is Apple Watch Series 9 reduced from $399 to $299: $100 off at Best Buy.
That price is for the 41mm GPS model in certain colours, but there's also $100 off the 45m version, now $329. You'll need to be quick though. These deals are for Memorial Day only (Monday 17 May).
The Series 9 was released in September, and we gave it a 4.5-star review. We particularly praised the brighter screen and the addition of the ingenious new double-tap feature for quicker control of the device.
Find full details of the deal below. Check our Apple Watch generations guide if you want to compare Apple Watches to see which model is best for you. For more Apple Memorial Day deals, see our iPad Memorial Day deals live blog.
Apple Watch Series 9
From: $399
Now: $299 at Best Buy
Save: $100
Overview: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduced a brighter display and new features, most notably the double-tap gesture for functions like turning off the alarm, answering a phone call and more.
Key features: Water resistant to 50ft | Blood oxygen | Electrocardiography (ECG) |Steps taken | Hours slept, Heart rate | skin temperature | double tap
Price history: The RRP is $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm. Best Buy has $100 off both for today only. The cheapest price we had seen on the smaller model to date was $319 at Amazon for one day back in February.
Price comparison: Apple: $399 | Walmart: $329
Reviews: We gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a 4.5-star review, noting that it keeps its status as one of the best smartwatches around, with an impressive suite of health features and improved communication integration.
Want to compare more options? See all of the best Apple Watch Memorial Day deals below.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.