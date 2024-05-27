Apple Watch Series 9 falls to its cheapest price yet in flash Memorial Day deal

Save $100 on Apple's newest smartwatch.

Memorial Day Apple Watch Series 9 deal
(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Memorial Day Apple Watch deals are here, and there are some record discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch. Top of the pile is Apple Watch Series 9 reduced from $399 to $299: $100 off at Best Buy.

That price is for the 41mm GPS model in certain colours, but there's also $100 off the 45m version, now $329. You'll need to be quick though. These deals are for Memorial Day only (Monday 17 May).

Overview: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduced a brighter display and new features, most notably the double-tap gesture for functions like turning off the alarm, answering a phone call and more. 

Key features: Water resistant to 50ft | Blood oxygen  | Electrocardiography (ECG) |Steps taken | Hours slept, Heart rate | skin temperature | double tap 

Price history: The RRP is $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm. Best Buy has $100 off both for today only. The cheapest price we had seen on the smaller model to date was $319 at Amazon for one day back in February. 

Price comparison: Apple: $399 | Walmart: $329

Reviews: We gave the Apple Watch Series 9 a 4.5-star review, noting that it keeps its status as one of the best smartwatches around, with an impressive suite of health features and improved communication integration.

Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

