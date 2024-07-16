The new iPad's Prime Day discount beats last year's Black Friday deal

In June we reported on the newest iPad (10th Gen) reaching its record low price of $299, but now with this Amazon Prime Day deal, it's hit yet another all-time low price of $279, down from $349 at Amazon.

Just to be clear, this is an official Prime Day deal, so you will have to have a Prime membership. You'll also need to click 'apply voucher' when you're on the page, and $20 will be taken off the final check out price.

This 2022 iPad is the newest of Apple's entry-level tablet, and we gave it a 4.5-star review on release. Although I personally thought it got a bit too much like an Air, with its powerful A14 chip, that criticism was mainly because that bumped up the price. With this discount, that's not a consideration anymore. In any case, it remains our pick of the best budget iPad for drawing thanks to its improved display and stylus support.

iPad (10th Gen): record low price

iPad (10th Gen, 10.9-inch, 64GB)

Was: £449 £349

Now: £279 at Amazon (apply voucher on page)

Save: £69 Overview: This entry-level iPad makes quite some entry, inheriting some of the class of older iPad Airs. It's ideal for general browsing, communication and entertainment, while the A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch screen and Apple Pencil support make it pretty nifty even for drawing in Procreate and light creative work. Key features: Processor: A14 Bionic | Size: 10.9-inches | Storage: 64GB | Display: Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 | Stylus compatibility: Apple Pencil 2| Camera: 12MP Release date: October 2022.



Price history: On release in October 2022, Apple priced this iPad at $449. It only reduced the price to $349 last month following the release of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Until now we had seen further savings of $20 off at Amazon, taking the price to $329, but right now there's an option to add a coupon (just click the box below the price) for a further $29.01 off, for a record low price of $299. Considering that the smaller and dimmer iPad 9 is still selling for $250, we don't expect the price to go any lower than this. This price is for the 64GB configuration. There's also a smaller saving on the 256GB version. Buy it if: you want a sleek, good-looking tablet for everyday use, browsing, entertainment light work and drawing and notetaking. Don't buy it if: you want an iPad for more demanding creative work using Adobe apps, for example photo or video editing, or if you want to use the new Apple Pencil Pro (this supports Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil USB-C). For those needs, see the new M4 iPad Pro or the Pad Air M2. Price check: Best Buy £349 Reviews: In our original review, we gave the latest iPad 4.5 stars. We were surprised by the amount of power provided by this entry-level tablet and loved the 10.9-inch display, which is slightly bigger and brighter than the screen on its predecessor.

