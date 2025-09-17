Could the new Wacom One 14 be the perfect beginner drawing tablet?

Wacom has long been the biggest name in drawing tablets, although it's been facing increasing competition in recent years, as we see in our comparison of the best drawing tablets. The Japanese company has started paying more attention to the beginner and enthusiast markets, and its latest tablet is a another sign of that.

It already makes several budget-friendly pen displays under the Wacom One brand, including the Wacom One 13 Touch that we reviewed last year. Now it's adding a larger device to the lineup with the Wacom One 14.

(Image credit: Wacom)

The new Wacom display is a revamped version of the original Wacom One. It's thinner and lighter, but also has a larger 14-inch HD IPS display, striving to balance portability with plenty of space to draw with broader strokes. The screen also has anti-glare and an anti-fingerprint coating.

Like other Pen displays, it's not a tablet computer like the iPad or Samsung's Galaxy Tabs. It's compatible with PC, Mac, and Chromebook, connecting via USB-C or Thunderbolt 3/4.

It will come with several apps preinstalled to help beginners get setup and drawing fast, including Clip Studio Paint Pro, which we rate highly in our pick of the best digital art software, along with Magma, Concepts, Passpartout 2 and Foxit PDF Editor.

There's not much new in terms of tech here, but the larger size could make this a more comfortable tablet to draw on than the smaller Wacom One tablets.

Wacom is billing the new tablet as a beginner-friendly model for aspiring artists. Koji Yano, Senior Vice President of the Creative Experience Unit, says it's designed people taking their first steps into digital drawing and illustration. “By combining a larger screen and trusted pen technology in a way that makes it easy for creative beginners to get started, it gives users the confidence to enjoy creating from day one,” he says.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nevertheless, it's entering a crowded space since brands like Xencelabs, Huion and XP-Pen already have economical pen displays at this size or larger.

The Wacom One 14 costs $299.95 / £279.98 at Wacom. That's slightly more expensive than the Huion Kamvas 13 and the XP-Pen Artist 13.3 Pro.