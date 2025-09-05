XPPen has just raised the bar for digital creators with the launch of its new Artist Ultra 16 drawing display, revealed at IFA 2025. Celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary, this flagship device combines advanced OLED display technology with precise touch controls, promising an experience that’s both intuitive and visually impressive.

At the heart of the Ultra 16 is XPPen’s next-generation X-Touch technology. The new drawing tablet supports ten-finger multi-touch gestures without worrying about accidental input, a small detail that makes zooming, rotating, and navigating a canvas feel effortless. Pair this with a 4K OLED screen and a 1ms response time, and you get lines that appear exactly as you draw them.

For digital art, 4K OLED matters because it shows subtle gradients, shadows, and textures clearly, so you can judge colour, light, and detail accurately without guessing. I've tried OLED with Wacom's Movink 13, and it really does make a difference. It’s an attractive option if you’re exploring the best drawing tablets or the best tablets with a stylus today.

(Image credit: XPPen)

An ultra specced drawing tablet

The Ultra 16 also supports 16K pressure-level technology, which can pick up the lightest pencil stroke or the heaviest brush pressure. Paired with XPPen’s dual X3 Pro Chip stylus, it promises to give you control over every nuance of line and stroke, which is especially useful for illustrators, concept artists, and anyone working with fine detail. Having tested the previous XPPen stylus, with the XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2), the hype is real.

Finally, Calman-verified colour accuracy, as found in the new Xencelabs PD24+, ensures what you see on screen is reliable, so your work won’t look different when exported or printed.

(Image credit: XPPen)

Beyond specs, the Ultra 16 keeps practical use in mind. Its Red Dot Award-winning ergonomic design, dual-angle stand, slim profile, single-cable connection, and fanless silent operation all mean it promises to be comfortable for long sessions and easy to set up anywhere. Whether you’re at a desk or on the move, the tablet adapts to your workflow without getting in the way.

For those curious about the new Ultra 16, I’m currently testing it – review coming soon, so stay tuned for hands-on impressions. In the meantime, visit the XPPen website for more details, including price and release date, which is presently 'late September'.

