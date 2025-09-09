Huion has gone and done it again. Just when I thought my old pen display was doing the job just fine, Huion drops news on something that makes my entire setup feel like a relic from the Stone Age. And yes, this is the sort of upgrade that makes you question why you ever settled for anything less than perfection.

But here’s the catch… I can’t really tell you about it; I’m under strict instructions not to drop the full specs… or the name. I'm literally looking at the details now, but Huion has said 'not yet'. I can say it's 4K and a 23.8-inch display, with ten-point capacitive touch screen, but Huion wants to be super-secret with this release.

What I can say is, this next-generation device is clearly aimed at artists who live in the best digital art software, who love Photoshop, Blender, and Clip Paint Studio; artists who spend their lives battling pixels and curves and occasionally crying over (spilt) paint palettes. And for those people, Huion is delivering something bigger, sharper, and more unnervingly precise than anything you’ve held in your hands before.

Huion has permitted us to share some photos (see above), and as you can see, this new display features a smart digital dial that has a unique design feature that I can only reveal at a later date.

(Image credit: Huion)

What more can I say? Well, the workspace alone is generous enough to make you wonder why all tablets aren’t this thoughtful. No more cramming your masterpiece into a corner or accidentally smudging a critical detail because your screen feels like a postage stamp. And the visuals? I can say it’s 4K, so crisp you’ll start seeing flaws in your own work that you’d happily ignored for years.

And the stylus? It’s the kind of pen that makes you second-guess every other stylus you’ve ever used. Sensitive, natural, almost telepathic, you’ll find yourself wondering if it’s reading your thoughts. And because Huion clearly believes in overachieving, it comes with two pens, one with an extra button for those who treat shortcuts like an extreme sport. Can I say that? I think I can say that.

The screen surface has been reimagined, too: etched glass gives a paper-like feel without any of the annoying glare or reflection that makes you squint like a sleepy cat. It’s all about subtle cues that trick your brain into thinking you’re actually sketching on real paper, just way, way better.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In short, Huion’s new tablet, which I’m not supposed to completely tell you about, isn’t just a drawing tablet. Well, it is. But it’s also a reminder that your excuses are running out, because the tech is making life, will make life, just a bit easier. This new upcoming Huion tablet is bigger, sharper, smoother, and more capable than anything you’ve drawn on before, but in an unspecified, non-specific bigger, sharper, smoother way.

Sounds good, doesn't it? Well, you'll just have to wait until October for all the details and hands-on impressions.