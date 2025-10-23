In one of the most unexpected (but actually quite delightful) collaborations, Sandisk and Crayola have today announced a new lineup of colourful crayon-shaped USB-C flash drives. But why? This is a tech accessory that I definitely didn't know I needed, but yet, it' so quirky that it speaks deeply to the creative in me.

These vibrant flash drives celebrate the iconic design of the Crayola crayon, and will offer up to 256GB of space, which is a pretty generous capacity for such a small device (for bigger storage solutions, see our picks of the best external hard drives).

As a novelty gift, these will be perfect for parents, teachers, and students to safely store files (though it's hard to imagine that these won't 100% get mixed up with actual crayons if you leave them lying around in a classroom).

They're available to buy right now in three colours – Mango Tango, Cerulean Blue, and Electric Lime – but a Vivid Violet colour will become exclusively available at Walmart starting in January 2026. I think these USB sticks are very reasonably priced too, at just $14.99 / £12.99 for the 64GB option, $19.99 / £17.99 for 128GB, and $28.99 / £25.99 for the maximum 256GB drive.

To celebrate the collab, users will enjoy a 3-month free subscription to the Crayola Create & Play app with their purchase and get access to Thinking Sheets, which comprises many interactive activities designed to spark creativity.

The fact that these Crayola X SanDisk drives are USB-C format is excellent for use with more modern devices. When connected to a desktop computer, a Crayola icon will appear to help users quickly identify it, and with the compatible SanDisk Memory Zone app, users will be able to transfer and back up files between USB-C computers and other devices, including some of the best tablets with a stylus pen.

These flash drives will offer a fun and nostalgic way for people of any age to share their creative work, and Rob Spindley, Licensing Director-International at Crayola, has shared that “A partnership with Sandisk feels natural, as the world of creativity has evolved in the digital age. From young artists bringing their ideas to life on paper and saving their work digitally, to amateur photographers capturing the beauty of the world around them, we are thrilled to partner with Sandisk to help support today’s diverse community of creators.”

For some more tech accessory must-haves, check out our guide to the best power banks.