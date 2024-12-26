Solve your storage needs for the new year with up to $220 off the best portable SSDs

After another year of creative projects, chances are that you portable SSDs are running low on space and you need to either do a massive cull of material or get a new device for the new year. Happily, there are some great Post-Christmas deals about on portable SSDs to make that decision easier.

Amazon has up to 30% of the super-fast Micron Crucial X10 Pro, with the 4TB option reduced by $120 from $399.99 to $279.99. And there's 40% off the 4TB Samsung T9, reduced from $549.99 to $329.99. In both cases, there are smaller discounts on lower capacities.

These external SSDs are designed to provide the read and write speeds needed for video editing in a well-built, compact form factor that's easy to carry around when working remotely. See full details below, or see our regular guide to the best external hard drives and SSDs.

The best Post-Christmas deals on Portable SSDs

Massive deal was $549.99 now $329.99 at Amazon Save $220: For even better build, the long-awaited follow-up to the excellent T7 looks great, has a rugged design that's drop proof to 3 metres and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The deal above is on the biggest capacity, but there are also smaller but very good deals on the 1TB and 2TB versions. Price check: Best Buy also $329.99 In the UK, Amazon has this SSD reduced from £362.79 to £319.99 but stock is running low.

Need another option? Take a look below for the best SSD sale prices in your area. Or if you prefer to back your year's work up the cloud, see our pick of the best cloud storage.