The newest and fastest Samsung portable SSD has 45% off ahead of Prime Day – but hurry!

You might be waiting to upgrade your external SSD in the Prime Day sale next week, but the good news is you might not need to. Our favourite Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB is reduced from $549.99 to $299.99 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of $255. Now, this isn't quite a cheap as it's been in Prime Day or Black Friday, but if you need an SSD now we reckon it's still a good deal that's rarely seen outside of sales events.

One of our team members (Joe) has been using this portable SSD for over 18 months since picking it up in a Black Friday deal last year. It's durable, has a lovely grippy texture, hits the stated and read and write speeds of 2,000MB/s, and hasn't let me down yet during his daily use, which often involves transferring huge batches of photos and hefty 4K video files and using them off the SSD in Lightroom, Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve.

The best Prime Day sale external SSD deal

Samsung T9 Shield SSD (4TB)

Was: $499.99

Now: $299.99 at Amazon

Save: $250 Overview: The long-awaited follow-up to the excellent T7 Shield (no, we have no idea what happened to the T8!), it looks great, has a rugged build that's drop proof to 3 metres and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The deal above is on the biggest capacity, but there are also smaller but very good deals on the 1TB and 2TB versions. Features: 4TB SSD | rugged build and textured finish |fast 2,000 read/write speed | includes both USB-C and USB-A cables Price history: The T9 was only released in October. It was reduced to lower than this price during Black Friday for $249.99, but the starting price has actually risen since then, so this is just as big a saving. Prime Day in July saw it lower to $265.99 but besides those two events, I've not seen it for cheaper than $300. Reviews: Joe has been using this portable SSD for over 18 months and it's never let him down. Our sister site Techradar gave it four stars, finding its main weakness to be its price, which this deal resolves. Price check: Best Buy: $299.99

