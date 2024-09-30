The newest and fastest Samsung portable SSD has 45% off ahead of Prime Day – but hurry!

News
By
published

Save $250 on Samsung's T9 4TB SSD.

Samsung SSD deal
(Image credit: Samsung/Future)

You might be waiting to upgrade your external SSD in the Prime Day sale next week, but the good news is you might not need to. Our favourite Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB is reduced from $549.99 to $299.99 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of $255. Now, this isn't quite a cheap as it's been in Prime Day or Black Friday, but if you need an SSD now we reckon it's still a good deal that's rarely seen outside of sales events.

One of our team members (Joe) has been using this portable SSD for over 18 months since picking it up in a Black Friday deal last year. It's durable, has a lovely grippy texture, hits the stated and read and write speeds of 2,000MB/s, and hasn't let me down yet during his daily use, which often involves transferring huge batches of photos and hefty 4K video files and using them off the SSD in Lightroom, Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve.

Samsung T9 Shield SSD (4TB)Was: $499.99Now: Save:

Samsung T9 Shield SSD (4TB)
Was: $499.99
Now: $299.99 at Amazon
Save: $250

Overview: The long-awaited follow-up to the excellent T7 Shield (no, we have no idea what happened to the T8!), it looks great, has a rugged build that's drop proof to 3 metres and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The deal above is on the biggest capacity, but there are also smaller but very good deals on the 1TB and 2TB versions.

Features: 4TB SSD | rugged build and textured finish |fast 2,000 read/write speed | includes both USB-C and USB-A cables

Price history: The T9 was only released in October. It was reduced to lower than this price during Black Friday for $249.99, but the starting price has actually risen since then, so this is just as big a saving. Prime Day in July saw it lower to $265.99 but besides those two events, I've not seen it for cheaper than $300.

Reviews: Joe has been using this portable SSD for over 18 months and it's never let him down. Our sister site Techradar gave it four stars, finding its main weakness to be its price, which this deal resolves.

Price check: Best Buy: $299.99

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles