Get 47% off this Samsung SSD which is perfect for photographers
Save $135 on the Samsung T7 Shield with 2TB.
Creatives are now producing much higher-quality content, which means that file sizes are increasing too. I just spotted this deal at Amazon on the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD, now only $149.99 down from $284.99. That's an impressive 47% saving.
The Samsung T7 Shield is one of the best external hard drives that money can buy, and a great choice for all kinds of creative professionals. As a photographer, I shoot RAW format images and these take up a ton of space, not to mention needing backups of backups.
The Samsung T7 would be my top choice for a new SSD if I needed one today, since it has excellent IP65 durability for shooting outdoors and ultra-fast read and write speeds for transferring files. Take a look at our guide to the best SSDs for workstations if you need something more power-hungry, and we also have a roundup of the best SSDs for PS5 too.
The best BLANK deal today
Samsung T7 Shiled SSD 2TB
Was: $284.99
Now: $149.99
Save: $135
Overview: This portable SSD is super compact, making it convenient to carry around in a pocket or rucksack, and it's very durable and drop-resistant thanks to its rugged rubberised case and IP65 rating for water and dust.
Key features: Size: 2TB | Write speed: up to 1,059MB/s. | Interface: USB 3.0 | Connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C to C, Type-C to A | Format: 2.5-inches | Durability: IP65 |
Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen on this 2TB SSD was $142 last year, which is only $7 off this current best price, so we think it's worth grabbing.
Current price: Best Buy: $149.99 | Samsung: $149.99
Review Consensus: Samsung's T7 SHield SSD has been around a while, and is one of the most popular external storage options on the market. We're yet to officially review this SSD, but our sister site gave it a great 4-star review.
Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung T7 Shield in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
